“He’s screwed” — Perez Hilton reacts to Insurer Harco’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni & Wayfarer being referred to Judge Liman

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Justin Baldoni and his production banner, Wayfarer, getting a lawsuit from Harco National Insurance. According to Deadline on July 21, 2025, the insurer of the It Ends With Us film, providing liability insurance to Baldoni and Wayfarer, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking a court order saying that it is not liable to pay legal fees related to Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.On Wednesday, July 23, Perez Hilton took to YouTube to detail the lawsuit by Harco against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer in the Southern District of New York. Claiming that it could turn out badly for the Jane the Virgin star as the case has reportedly been referred to Judge Liman, the media personality said:“The bad news is, today, according to the Southern District of New York, this case has been referred to Judge Liman as possibly related to Baldoni v. Lively. If Judge Liman oversees this case as well, he's [Baldoni's] screwed.”Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Harco National Insurance Company’s lawsuit on Monday, July 21, sought a declaration that its two policies issued to Justin Baldoni’s production banner don’t cover Blake Lively's harassment suit. One policy was reportedly effective from July 15, 2023, to July 15, 2024, and the other one was effective from July 15, 2024, to July 15, 2025.The news outlet reports that Harco, in their lawsuit, claimed that these policies were signed after “Lively and others complained of s*xual harassment during pre-production and production of the film.” This was as early as May 2023 and reportedly comes outside the time parameters of both policies.Notably, the lawsuit by Harco National Insurance states:“Despite the acknowledged pre-July 2023 complaints by Lively and others, Wayfarer’s July 2023 Application for the 2023 Policy includes a letter from Wayfarer which warrants that no person or entity for whom the insurance is intended has any knowledge or information of any act, error, omission, fact or circumstance which may give rise to a claim which may fall within the Employment Practices Liability coverage if issued by Harco (the '2023 Warranty').”According to Deadline, besides Justin Baldoni, the defendants in Harco’s suit include It Ends With Us Movie LLC, Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath, and co-founder and co-chairman Steve Sarowitz.When is Blake Lively’s deposition against Justin Baldoni scheduled for?On July 16, 2025, Blake Lively’s deposition in her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni was postponed to the end of this month. According to ABC News on July 17, the 37-year-old actress was scheduled to be deposed that same day (July 17, 2025), after Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted her request for a protective order.However, as per the news outlet, counsel for both parties met and agreed to the postponement. They mutually agreed to reschedule Blake Lively's deposition for Thursday, July 31, 2025. Addressing Judge Liman in a July 16 letter, Lively’s team wrote:“Plaintiff Blake Lively writes to respectfully advise the Court that, following today's emergency hearing, counsel for the parties met and conferred and mutually agreed that, in light of the Court's order dismissing the Wallace Parties and Ms. Lively's right to amend the complaint on or before July 30, 2025, Ms. Lively's deposition will be continued until July 31, 2025.”This comes after Blake Lively's allegations against Texas-based publicist and social media specialist Jed Wallace were dismissed on jurisdictional grounds the same day.Blake Lively first initiated the It Ends With Us legal battle against Justin Baldoni in December 2024 on grounds of alleged s*xual harassment. She also accused her co-star and his team of orchestrating a plan to undermine her reputation. Subsequently, Justin filed a now-dismissed $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.