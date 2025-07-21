“Realness!!!”—Perez Hilton quips as Andy Byron’s first words after being caught with Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert go viral

The viral clip from Coldplay’s July 16 concert showing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot cuddling on the Jumbotron has been drawing attention online. The incident has sparked reactions from the podcast community. Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton also reacted to the moment on his blogs. He wrote about what Andy Byron had reportedly said after being caught on the kiss cam. While sharing this blog on X on July 21, Hilton posted a one-word reaction, writing:&quot;Realness!!! &quot;Hilton reported that a lip reader had deciphered and shared with The Mirror what Andy Byron had said before &quot;crouching to the ground.&quot; According to Hilton, Byron said:“F**king hell, it’s me.”In the blog, Hilton stated that it was a good thing that the alleged &quot;cheating&quot; came to Byron's wife's attention. He further noted that the situation could have been avoided if Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot hadn’t reacted the way they did.&quot;If only Andy said and did nothing, all of this could’ve been avoided! That being said, it’s a good thing the scandal came to light! His wife deserves to know her husband is an alleged cheater!&quot; Hilton wrote.In one of his blogs on the incident, Hilton reported that Andy Byron's wife had deleted her Facebook page. The American columnist and blogger noted that before deleting it, she had removed the surname, claiming she had &quot;already hinted&quot; at a divorce.&quot;According to reports, just before it went away, she removed Andy’s surname from the page! No more Byron! Just back to Megan Kerrigan! Damn! That’s huge! It’s like the online equivalent of taking off your wedding ring!&quot; Hilton wrote.In another blog, Perez Hilton discussed Chris Martin's comments on Byron and Cabot's reaction after being spotted on the Jumbotron. Upon watching their reaction, Martin said:&quot;Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.&quot; To this, Hilton responded:&quot;Chris, buddy, we don’t think YOU were the one doing anything bad! You were just viva-ing la vida, they were the ones crossing the line! HA!&quot;Reactions from other podcasters on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s viral Coldplay Kiss Cam clipThe viral clip of married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, caught the attention of many podcasters.In the July 18 episode of her podcast, Megyn Kelly reacted to the incident and commented on Byron and Cabot's attempt to evade the camera.&quot;They were caught in an obvious embrace. And as soon as that cam went on them and they saw their image up in the thing, it was the worst cover-up ever. She turned her back to the camera, and he just like he looked totally humiliated, embarrassed,&quot; Kelly said.Podcaster Andy Signore also reacted to the viral clip from Coldplay's concert, commenting that the moment had &quot;probably destroyed&quot; Byron's life.&quot;I had a little bit of empathy because this guy's now just his life's probably destroyed. Is it worth the punishment?&quot; Andy said.Political commentator and podcaster Charlie Kirk also shared his thoughts on the incident. He strongly criticized Byron in his July 21 YouTube video, demanding to &quot;make adultery shameful again.&quot;&quot;Adultery should be shamed not because we are cruel, but because it tears at the very fabric that holds families and communities together. It's not a private matter. It leaves children wounded, spouses betrayed, and society more cynical about love, loyalty, and commitment,&quot; Charlie stated.On July 19, Astronomer Inc. confirmed in a LinkedIn post that Andy Byron had resigned from his position as CEO.