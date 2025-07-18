“His life’s probably destroyed” — Andy Signore reacts to Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot getting caught on camera at the Coldplay Concert

Andy Signore recently reacted to the viral clip of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR executive, Kristin Cabot, getting caught on camera at Coldplay's Boston Concert.

For the unversed, on the night of Wednesday, July 16, Andy Byron was spotted holding Kristin Cabot from behind on Coldplay's Kiss Cam. When the duo realized they were on the big screen, Kristin turned around, covering her face, while Andy quickly ducked out of the camera's sight.

Reviewing the viral video, Andy Signore took to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, on July 18, stating that he empathizes with Byron "a bit," noting that the incident likely "ruined" Byron's life.

"I had a little bit of empathy because this guy's now just his life's probably destroyed. Is it worth the punishment?" Signore remarked.

However, Andy also emphasized that Andy Byron, who is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, should have been honest with his wife from the beginning about his alleged relationship with Kristin Cabot.

Signore also pointed out that although it was a harsh way for the truth to come out, it at least gave Byron's wife the clarity to move on with her life.

"He should have told his wife. In a way, I'm kind of like, good. It's out. The wife now know she can make her own decisions and move on with her life," Andy stated.

"It sure looks like these two are in love — Andy Signore speculates on the relationship between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

While reviewing the viral video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert, Andy Signore, alongside ItsKim, further speculated that the duo is likely to be in "love."

"I feel bad for so many people involved in this. Like, Chris Martin is one of the sweetest guys. I'm a huge Coldplay fan. Like, really a genuinely sweet guy who's trying to do the world better. He's trying to showcase people having loving moments. And it sure looks like these two are in love Kim," Signore stated.

Expanding on Signore's take on the situation, Kim expressed her surprise at why Byron and Kristin were together in public if they were "trying to hide something," especially considering how aware most people are of being spotted, with media everywhere.

"A lot of people have this awareness that it's like if you're doing something at a public event like a concert, everybody has a camera. People are live-streaming constantly. If you're trying to hide something, this is not the place to go," Kim commented.

Further pointing to the duo's reaction, Signore believed that their behaviour is what ultimately got them exposed. He explained that if they had stayed still and not reacted when the camera was on them, they wouldn't have caught attention.

"The wife may have found out which would have not been good for the wife, cuz that's the only good in this, that no one's going to want to see that or say that. But thank God the truth was finally revealed," Signore added.

Andy Signore and ItsKim's full commentary video is available on Signore's official YouTube channel.

