Eric Matheny says Coldplay made two "singles" after their concert kiss cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron allegedly in an affair

Andy Byron, Astronomer CEO, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were caught on Coldplay's jumbotron, in a private moment that quickly spiraled into controversy. The band's performance at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16, 2025, was the centre stage for this PR scandal.

During the performance, Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, engaged the crowd with the jumbotron segment. It is a lighthearted tradition where he creates songs about the people the camera lands on.

However, the mood shifted when the camera landed on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, who were seen with their arms around each other. As Martin remarked, "Oh, look at these two," Byron abruptly ducked behind a barrier while Cabot covered her face, their reactions sparking immediate suspicion. It was later revealed that Byron was married to Megan Kerrigan and had two children with her.

Eric Matheny, co-host of the podcast Bob & Eric Save America, took to X on July 17 to joke about the situation, writing,

"Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years. Last night, they made two."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron faces scrutiny after the Coldplay Jumbotron incident

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a billion-dollar data-software business well-known for its enterprise data orchestration platform. The father of two, who is married to educator Megan Kerrigan Byron, has developed a track record as a driven executive, propelling Astronomer to notable growth.

However, the Coldplay scandal has fueled questions about his connection to Kristin Cabot. According to the New York Post, Cabot was married to Kenneth Thornby but got divorced in 2022. The Post reported on July 17, 2025:

“It’s unclear if she has since remarried, but the former couple has at least one child, as Thornby was made to pay child support,”

Seeing their reactions to being featured on the Jumbotron, Chris Martin made a playful jab, stating,

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The fallout was swift. Megan Kerrigan Byron, an associate director at Bancroft School, removed her husband’s surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating her social media accounts entirely. An apology statement rumored to be issued by Andy Byron was circulated on social media.

The statement read:

“I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused - what was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage...I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent.

However, according to The Nightly, the statement was proven to be fake.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation, though no official statements have confirmed any wrongdoing.

