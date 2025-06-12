Dakota Johnson reveals Chris Martin said her dream about Matty Healy murdering people could make a good movie

Dakota Johnson recently shared an unusual dream involving The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, in which he appeared as a murderer who transforms into asparagus to escape law enforcement. Speaking on the June 10, 2025, episode of the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, Dakota Johnson described the dream in detail, noting that even her ex-partner, Chris Martin, thought it sounded cinematic. Jonshon said,

Ad

“I actually had a dream the other night. Matty Healy from The 1975 was in my dream and he was murdering people, and he was Matty Healy as himself.”

Dakota Johnson later shared the dream with Martin, who reportedly saw creative potential in the bizarre storyline.

“Chris was like, ‘That’s a really good pitch for a movie,’” she said.

Ad

Trending

Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE

Ad

Although the episode aired on June 10, it is unclear when it was recorded. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s breakup was confirmed by People on June 4, 2025. The pair had been together for nearly eight years before the reported split.

More about Dakota Johnson’s bizarre dream

According to Johnson, the dream took a surreal turn when Healy began avoiding police by turning into a piece of asparagus, saying,

Ad

“When the people were looking for him, they were cops, maybe. I don’t know. He would turn into a piece of asparagus.”

In the dream’s final moments, Johnson said she met Matty Healy again, who was still an asparagus, at what appeared to be a wedding ceremony with Angelia Jolie, who was also in asparagus form.

“I saw these two poles and a bed, and I was like, ‘Matty?’ The sheets came down, and it was him as an asparagus and Angelina Jolie as an asparagus. They were getting married and they left in a helicopter together as asparagus.”

Ad

Ad

Dakota Johnson talks about her sleep habits

During the podcast, Dakota Johnson also talked about a topic she has become known for in recent interviews: her sleep schedule. Host Amy Poehler joked about the dream’s vividness, saying most people don’t sleep enough for dreams, which Johnson thinks is “really sad.” Amy Poehler said,

“Most people don’t dream. They don’t sleep well enough to dream, which is really sad.”

Ad

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress previously made headlines in December 2023 for saying that sleep was her “No. 1 priority in life” and that she could “easily go 14 hours” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on December 11, 2023.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can.”

Ad

She later clarified those comments in a January 23, 2024, interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that while she is capable of sleeping that long, she doesn’t do so regularly.

“I’m not a monster, I have a job.”

On “Good Hang,” Dakota Johnson specified that her typical sleep duration varies depending on her work schedule.

“If I am not working, somewhere between ten and thirteen hours. Ten is normal for me.”

Ad

In addition to her podcast appearance, Dakota Johnson is also scheduled to appear on the YouTube interview series Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, where celebrities answer questions while having spicy chicken wings. Her episode is set to premiere on June 13, 2025.

Johnson’s latest acting project is The Materialists, an A24 film featuring her in a leading role alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. No further details have been announced regarding any potential development of the dream into a screenplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More