What was the original concept for hosting Hot Ones? Sean Evans credits Tony Yayo for help bringing one interesting change

Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, has recently credited rapper Tony Yayo for reportedly helping to polish the show's initial idea and make it a mega-hit. During an April 16 episode of Complex's Idea Generation, Evans talked candidly about the show's original premise, citing the rapper as the show's first guest in 2015.

While talking about the concept, Evans said:

“I think, originally, the idea was to be a swinging light, interrogation-type of interview where the guest is eating wings.”

He then revealed that he wasn’t sure if he’d be eating wings with the interviewee and said:

“We hadn't really worked out that part of it, but it was Tony who was like ‘No, you have to eat the wings.’ I think we were on the fence on that, and he was right.”

The original idea behind Hot Ones was to interview celebrities as they consumed hot chicken wings while the host didn't.

More about Hot Ones as Sean Evans talked about the show during a recent interview

Hot Ones made its debut in March 2015 with the concept of reimagining the celebrity interview in which the host and guest consume extremely spicy chicken wings. Evans hosted it, and First We Feast and formerly Complex Media produced it.

Its tagline was:

“The show with hot questions and even hotter wings.”

As per Variety’s March 6 report, since 2018, the series has generated 26 seasons, with three seasons per year. Although there were longer seasons with more episodes before 2018, most seasons produced between 10 and 16 episodes, and roughly 40 episodes aired annually.

The same report suggested that Evans believed he had eaten over 3,000 wings in his more than 360 episodes as a presenter. The show's YouTube viewership is also reportedly comparable to those of the most popular late-night TV programs, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Additionally, Rosé, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jenna Ortega, and Billie Eilish have made appearances in some of the most-watched Hot Ones episodes. Gordon Ramsay, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Shaq, Kevin Hart, Tom Holland, Post Malone, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the other notable visitors over the years.

Meanwhile, the show has been nominated for two Streamy Awards and earned other nominations. It also received a nomination for the Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment Daytime Emmy three years ago.

Hollywood Insider dubbed the show "the hottest celebrity interview right now" in April 1, 2021 because of its reputation for asking probing questions and frequently revealing details about a celebrity's past that aren't typically covered on other interview series.

Now, talking about the show’s concept and explaining how rapper Yayo reportedly helped the management restructure the show, Evans said during the same Complex interview:

“What self-respecting famous person is just going to come in and subject themselves to that while this guy’s off-camera peppering them with questions?”

He then added:

“You know, even looking back on it, it’s so obvious. But yes, we can thank Tony Yayo for completing the Rubik’s cube of the Hot Ones format, for sure.”

The interview took place a month after Business Insider revealed on March 8 that in a panel at SXSW, Sean Evans was reportedly sick of trying to explain to the marketers why his popular YouTube series is compatible with TV.

“The hurdle that I think we all want brands to get over is this idea that there's some difference between eyeballs that exist on YouTube versus eyeballs that exist on linear TV," Sean Evans said.

Meanwhile, all the episodes of Hot Ones are available on their YouTube channel.

