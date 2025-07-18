Will Coldplay introduce "camera-free audience sections" after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair reveal? Viral tweet debunked

After the video clip of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron from Coldplay's Boston Concert on Wednesday, July 16, went viral on the internet, an X user claimed that the band would launch a camera-free audience section in their upcoming concerts.

The user, who goes by @MikeBeauvais on the platform, shared a screenshot of an alleged Coldplay tweet, captioning it: "A thoughtful decision by Coldplay."

The tweet, which has since gone viral on X, has received over 6.6 million views, 225K likes, and 13K retweets. Despite the virality, it doesn't hold any truth. Coldplay has shared no such announcement on their verified X handle on July 17 (as visible in the fabricated screenshot) or anytime before or after.

The rumor is rooted in a viral clip from the concert, where Andy Byron and the woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair were caught on camera as Chris Martin played a kiss cam game with the audience.

Along with the fake claim about Coldplay's camera-free section, another false tweet about the Byron incident has surfaced online. The tweet, posted by parody account @DailyNoud on X, falsely claims the CEO asked rapper Future for advice after news of his alleged affair broke.

The woman caught with Andy Byron in the viral video is his colleague

In addition to CEO Andy Byron making headlines after his viral video from Wednesday's Coldplay concert, the woman he was with in the clip has also attracted the attention of netizens.

Per News18, the woman happens to be Byron's colleague - the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, Kristin Cabot. The media outlet also states that Cabot has worked in the people and culture leadership industry for over two decades, joining the data-software company last year, in November 2024.

When Cabot was hired at Astronomer, Andy Byron praised her "expertise," saying,

"Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."

Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, but the couple filed for a divorce seven years ago, in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

In her LinkedIn bio, Cabot considers herself a "passionate people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multi-national corporations."

On the other hand, Andy Byron is also a married man who still lives with his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, and two children.

Megan works as the Associate Director at Massachusetts' Bancroft School and is also involved in the Hope Graham Program initiative, which offers support to students with language-based learning differences.

At the moment, neither the Byrons nor Kristin Cabot has addressed the viral video.

Andy Byron joined Astronomer in July 2023 and has since led the tech company to success, with its valuation currently at $1.3 billion.

