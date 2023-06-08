Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed that Coldplay and Hans Zimmer are among his favorite artists.

Earlier this year, Leclerc released a track titled 'AUS23 (1:1)' following the Australian Grand Prix. It was an instant hit, racking up over four million plays on Spotify.

Leclerc then released another track, named 'MIA23 (1:2)', after the Miami GP. It has also received a lot of traction and has been played over 1.7 million times on Spotify.

On his Spotify artist page, Leclerc explained that while he has always loved music, it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that he did something about it.

"My love for music has always been there, but it wasn't until the pandemic that I started playing the piano. With more time at home, I decided to buy a piano and learn to play. Since then, I've fallen in love with the instrument and find myself playing it whenever I'm at home," he said.

In an interview with Monaco Hebdo, Leclerc disclosed what kind of music he likes and which artists he prefers listening to.

"I really like melancholic music, in general, even when I'm happy," he said, with a laugh. "I love Coldplay. Coldplay is really my favorite band, ever. On the piano, I really like Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), Ludovico Einaudi, and Hans Zimmer."

Charles Leclerc also revealed that he plays the piano in between races, and has even begun recording it a lot more now.

"Yes of course. I always have. Now what I do more is try to record the music," he stated.

"I didn't want to give a 'real' song title" - Charles Leclerc explains his first track's name

Charles Leclerc revealed that he was unsure of what name he should give to the debut song. He didn't want to give it a 'proper name' as he didn't want it to sound too professional.

At a dinner with his Ferrari engineers, he was suggested to name the song after the last race he participated in. Since the last race before the song came out was the Australian GP, he named the track accordingly.

"I just didn't know what to call my pieces of music. One day I went to a restaurant with my engineers. I asked them if they had any idea what to call these titles. I didn't want to give a "real" song title, it sounded too professional, and I don't consider myself an artist. I didn't want to do this. They said to me: 'You should name them after the last Grand Prix you did.' So that's what I did," he explained.

Charles Leclerc finished 11th in the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend.

