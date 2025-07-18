Did Astronomer CEO Andy Byron reach out to Future for advice after alleged affair reveal at Coldplay's concert? Viral post debunked 

In the wake of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair being caught on camera at a Coldplay show earlier this week, the controversy has flooded the internet. Several facts, as well as possible theories about the incident, are being posted on social media platforms.

One such post on X claims that following the news of his alleged affair going viral, the CEO reached out to rapper Future for advice. Having received over 7 million views and 25,000 likes, the tweet has since gone viral.

However, there is no truth to it, since the account that posted it is @DailyNoud - a self-proclaimed hip-hop parody news page. Its bio states that they post "fake stories". Additionally, neither Andy Byron nor Future has addressed the matter or spoken about it so far.

The reason Future has been mentioned in the viral tweet could potentially be due to the rumors that the rapper's own engagement with Ciara was broken in 2014 because of his affair with his stylist, as Singersroom.com reported in July 2023. The rumors of Future cheating have not been confirmed by any reliable source either.

For the unversed, the controversy surrounding Andy Byron is rooted in an incident that took place at a Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday, July 16. News18 reports that it all started as singer Chris Martin interacted with his audience through a classic kiss cam game.

As the camera ran across the audience, Byron was caught on it, holding a woman in his arms as they enjoyed the concert. However, as soon as they realized that they were on the big screen, the couple reacted suspiciously, pulling away from each other instantly.

While Byron ducked behind the barrier, the woman first covered her face with her hands, moving out of the frame altogether a few seconds later.

Andy Byron's alleged affair is with a colleague, Kritsin Cabot

According to News18, Andy Byron is a married man with two children. Byron, who has been serving as the CEO of Astronomer - a data-software company - for two years.

Astronomer, a company valued at $1.3 billion, provides data orchestration tools to clients like banks and media firms. The CEO, Andy Byron, is reportedly having an affair with Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer.

The news has also drawn attention to his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, who works at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts as the Associate Director of the Lower School.

The mother-of-two also manages the admissions for the Hope Graham Program - an initiative that helps children with language-based learning differences at the school.

The news outlet also reports that apart from his alleged affair, Andy Byron has proven to be an asset to his company, which witnessed a growth of 100$ YoY since he joined. In FY2025, Astronomer has achieved over 2.6 billion successful tasks and seen a net dollar retention of more than 130%.

