“I don’t see anything wrong”— Sexyy Red dismisses Justin Bieber affair rumors following viral dance video

On Saturday, July 12, Justin Bieber posted a video of himself dancing with Sexyy Red on his Instagram. Fans online reacted, speculating about an affair between the two. However, Red has dismissed all such claims.

Ad

Bieber released his new album, Swag, unexpectedly on Friday, July 11. One of the songs from the album, Sweet Spot, features Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry. He then uploaded a video of himself and Red dancing to the song with the caption:

"@sexyyred 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅. 𝒇𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒅𝒈𝒆 🤏🏼"

Ad

Trending

Fans online reacted with comments like,

"You’re a dad, you’re a husband. It’s not clocking to me😭😭"

"At this point, I feel bad for Hailey"

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Red commented on the video, writing:

“I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong. ITS SEXYY."

Ad

She added another comment that read,

"Love ya Bizzle!!"

Bieber's album, Swag, features several other stars like Gunna, Dijon, Cash Cobain, and Lil B, among others.

Also Read: “What kinda collab is this”—Netizens react as Justin Bieber posts a picture with Sexyy Red from the studio

Justin Bieber and Sexyy Red's recent public interactions

Justin during Sziget Festival 2022 - Day Three (Image via Getty)

This isn't the first time the duo has sparked rumors of an affair this year. In April, Bieber attended Red's birthday party, then uploaded a video in which he was seen kissing Red on the cheek.

Ad

In June, the Canadian singer supported the rapper after her spat with Ray J. On June 7, rapper Ray J falsely claimed on a live stream that he had slept with Sexyy Red, saying:

“I slept with Sexyy Red… that’s on the dead homies. Talking about I party with Sexyy Red, n***a. Ask her. That’s on the dead homies, n***a. I slept with her, n***a.”

Ad

Red confronted the rapper in an Instagram DM and also shared a screenshot of their conversation on her story. She wrote in the caption:

"Cornball azx lyin on ya meat is weird...play in yo A* not wimmie [...]Even to b sayin we 'slept' on the plane together I said hi and kept it pushin is you coo cuh?!"

Bieber posted a screenshot of this on his Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

"THIS RUBS ME REAL WRONG. SORRY @SEXYYRED U THE GOAT"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this month, Bieber posted another picture with Red, showing them sitting in a studio and looking at their phones. This was part of a series of photos and videos uploaded by the Canadian singer right before the release of Swag.

Also Read: Who is Druski? Comedian praises Justin Bieber for sounding “Black” on latest album ‘Swag’

More about Justin Bieber's new album, Swag

Ad

Ad

The Canadian rapper surprised his fans by releasing Swag on July 11, 2025. This is his first studio album since Justice, which came out in March 2021, and his seventh overall.

Swag features artists like Sexyy Red, Gunna, Lil B, and others, and is produced by Def Jam Records. This is the first album since Bieber's split with Scooter Braun. The duo reportedly settled a multi-million-dollar dispute after some financial disagreements.

Swag has 21 tracks, including both solo and collaborative songs. Many songs also mention the singer's wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues.

Ad

Also Read: Justin Bieber's album "SWAG" — Complete tracklist, features & everything to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More