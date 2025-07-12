Who is Druski? Comedian praises Justin Bieber for sounding “Black” on latest album ‘Swag’

Druski, a comedian, has made three skits that feature on Justin Bieber's new album, Swag. In one of his skits, he praises the singer for sounding "black" in the album that was released on July 11, 2025.

Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, is known for his comedy sketches and videos. He started sharing them on Instagram in 2017 and has become highly popular. He also runs a fictional music label called Coulda Been Records. With that, he has collaborated with numerous artists like Drake, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty.

Druski also has three skits in three songs on Justin Bieber's new album, Swag. In Soulful, he says that the Canadian singer "sounds black."

"You got some soul on this album. You kinda sound Black on this muthaf**ka, man."

He continues:

"You played that last song, I said, 'Damn.' You got a 'lil, I'm tellin' you. You more than two percent. On this album right here, I can hear the soul. Your soul is Black. Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin. I promise you, man."

The comedian also has skits on the songs Therapy Session and Standing on Business from the album.

More about Druski and his big-name collaborations apart from Justin Bieber

Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Image Source: Getty)

Drew Desbordes used to study at Georgia Southern University but dropped out after two semesters to focus on his comedy career. He released his first sketch on Instagram in 2017 and consistently put out videos. His fame rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Druski was ranked ninth in Forbes' Top Creators List in 2025 and has around 20 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. One of his most famous sketches is Coulda Been Records, a fictional music label he started in 2021. He even toured with the show.

The comedian collaborated with Drake on his 2020 song Laugh Now Cry Later, with Jack Harlow on Tyler Herro, and with Lil Yachty on Oprah's Bank Account. He also starred in Dunkings 2: The Movie, a promotional campaign for Dunkin', which also starred Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck.

In 2020, he also briefly shared a house with NBA star Odell Beckham Jr.

Druski on always wanting to be the funny kid

In an interview with GQ in November 2020, Desbordes spoke about how he always wanted to be the funniest kid in the class, saying (h/t USA Today):

“Some kids would be like, ‘Yo I wanna be best dressed or I wanna be the best athlete.’ I used to literally say in my mind in elementary school, ‘I wanna be the funniest this year, I wanna be the funniest kid in the class. I would just f*** off all class and act an a**.”

This perhaps inspires his advice to Justin Bieber about trolling himself on social media in the song Therapy Session from the album Swag. Bieber also references his encounters with the paparazzi in Standing on Business, which also features the comedian.

Other than Druski, Cash Cobain, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Dijon, Lil B, Marvin Winans, and Eddie Benjamin also feature on Bieber's new album.

