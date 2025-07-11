"iPhone case, lip gloss on it" — Justin Bieber seemingly references wife Hailey Bieber in new track 'Go Baby' in SWAG

Justin Bieber seemingly referred to his wife, Hailey Bieber, in the track Go Baby from his latest album, SWAG. The popstar dropped the album on July 11, 2025, as a surprise.

In the lyrics of Go Baby, Justin Bieber described Hailey Bieber's popular aesthetics, featuring a lip gloss and an iPhone case.

For those uninformed, Hailey is known for popularizing the 'clean girl' aesthetic in pop culture. An integral part of her signature look is the use of the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, a signature product from her brand, Rhode Beauty. These lip balms fit perfectly in Rhode's unique iPhone cases, which have since then become a major fashion statement worldwide.

In the lyrics, Justin Bieber sings:

"That’s my baby, she’s iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it/ And, oh my days, she keeps 'em talkin', it's comedy, just block it, oh, my baby."

While Bieber does not mention Hailey by name, the song's overall vibe and clear reference to her iconic signature style hint that it was an ode to his wife. The song comes amid major speculation about alleged trouble in their marriage, although the couple has since then denied such reports.

The rest of Go Baby includes alleged references to their relationship, describing how they have supported each other over time. Lines such as "cry on my shoulder" and "I can love it away" supposedly refer to his support for his wife. The chorus seemingly explains how Bieber is proud of his wife and supports her in going to further heights. The lyrics read:

"When sunlight turns to shadow and it gets hard to face / Like water to a flower, babe, I know you need the rain / Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay.”

Apart from this track, Justin Bieber seemingly alluded to his relationship with Hailey Bieber in other tracks as well, including references to supposed relationship struggles.

Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber by reposting his new album SWAG's announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image via Getty)

On July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber shared a series of images in a black-and-white theme, leading to the release of his seventh studio album, SWAG. The album marks his first studio album release since 2021's Justice. After Bieber made it official with the 21-song tracklist, Hailey Bieber reposted the announcement, while seemingly shutting down rumors of a rift between them.

Hailey shared a post from her husband featuring a Billboard with the tracklist, and wrote:

“Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?”

Hailey's caption alluded to a recent viral clip of Justin Bieber where the pop star lashed out at the paparazzi on Father's Day. In the widely circulated video, which has since then become a popular meme, Bieber said:

"It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?"

Hailey Bieber's statement also came amid widespread rumors about a rift in her marriage with Justin Bieber. It heightened after Bieber shared a post congratulating Hailey after she appeared on the cover of Vogue, where he claimed he never imagined she could pull it off. Many criticized the pop star for his comment, which was construed as allegedly offensive to his wife.

However, the couple appeared to have crushed such reports, as Hailey Bieber featured extensively in Justin's new album. She also appeared on certain Billboards and images Bieber shared on Instagram, where the model was seen holding their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

However, Justin Bieber seemingly referenced his relationship troubles in certain tracks on SWAG, although it is unclear if he was referring to Hailey or not. In the track Walking Away, Bieber sang:

"So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless/ (...) And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh** / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is."

However, the lyrics also spoke about Bieber seemingly not "walking away" from the relationship he described. The pop star also mentioned giving the person a "ring", which further alludes to his wife. He sang:

"Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise/I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away."

For those unaware, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018. Their first child, Jack, was born in August 2018.

