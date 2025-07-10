In Photos: Tom Wilson and wife Taylor attend Coldplay concert at Toronto's Rogers Stadium with friends and family

Washington Capitals alternate captain Tom Wilson and his wife Taylor attended the Coldplay concert this week at Toronto's Rogers Stadium with friends and family. On Wednesday, Taylor posted a photo carousel on her Instagram featuring special moments from the night.

One of the slides showed her standing outside the stadium smiling in front of the “Coldplay: Music of the Spheres” sign. Another showed her posing with two friends inside the venue as the stadium crowd glowing in the background.

“Coldplay 🪐🌎🪄 #musicofthespheres”

The third picture was a selfie Wilosn clicked with their group, including his brother Jamie Wilson, all smiling at the camera from their seats.

The last two slides were video clips. One of them showed the stadium lit up by thousands of wristbands, and the other captured Coldplay’s live performance on stage.

Tom Wilson dubs wife Taylor “best mom”

Tom Wilson’s wife and Canadian volleyball player Taylor Mackenzie Wilson turned 31 this year in April. To celebrate, the Caps forward shared several photos on his Instagram stories on the special occasion.

One of the clicks saw Tom and Taylor standing by the beach. Tom wore a light blue shirt and white pants, while Taylor was in a black dress. In the caption, he wrote:

“Happy Birthday @taylor_pischke ❤️” and called her the “Best mom” and “Dog mom.”

In another picture, Taylor wore a pink patterned bikini while holding their son Teddy by a pool. The final photo showed Taylor laughing on a couch as their pet dog Halle licked her face.

Taylor and Tom have been together for nearly 10 years now. The couple originally got engaged in July 2021 and married in August 2022 in Middleburg, Virginia.

Taylor has had a distinguished career in both indoor and beach volleyball. She began playing volleyball at age 14 after transitioning from rhythmic gymnastics. She then competed collegiately at the University of Manitoba and the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Taylor went on to secure seven Canadian national championships, including four indoor titles and three in beach volleyball. She represented Canada internationally and led them to the fourth-place finish at the 2015 Pan American Games.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and an MBA from George Washington University, and actively engages in volunteer work focused on animal rescue.

