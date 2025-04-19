"Best mom and dog mom": Tom Wilson shares adorable couple snaps on his wife Taylor's birthday

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson’s wife and Canadian volleyball player Taylor Mackenzie Wilson turned 31 this week. On Friday, the Caps star shared a series of Instagram stories on his account to celebrate the memorable occasion.

One of the photos showed the couple standing by the beach, with Tom wearing a light blue shirt and white pants, and Taylor in a black dress. In the caption, he wrote:

“Happy Birthday @taylor_pischke ❤️”

He then posted a picture of Taylor in a pink patterned bikini, holding their son Teddy in her arms by a pool.

“Best mom @taylor_pischke,” he captioned the adorable story.

The final picture showed Taylor laughing while sitting on a couch as their pet dog Halle licked her face.

“And dog mom @taylor_pischke,” Tom Wilson added in the caption.

via Instagram /@tomwilson

Taylor and Tom got engaged in July 2021 and married on August 27, 2022, in Middleburg, Virginia. The couple have been together for almost a decade now.

Taylor has had a successful volleyball career, winning multiple national titles in both indoor and beach volleyball, and has represented Canada internationally including a fourth-place finish at the 2015 Pan American Games. She also holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology and an MBA from George Washington University, and is active in animal rescue volunteer work.

Tom Wilson and Capitals celebrated Alex Ovechkin’s legendary milestone

Earlier last month, Tom Wilson and his Washington Capitals teammates celebrated with Alex Ovechkin after the Great Eight broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record. Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders during a second-period power pla, assisted by Wilson, and he was one of the first to join Ovechkin on the ice for the celebration.

After the game, Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Dylan Strome and the rest of the Capitals celebrated with Ovechkin in the locker room. Chychrun later posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the celebration on his Instagram.

The game itself was paused for 15 minutes as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Gretzky honored Ovechkin on the milestone achievement. His wife Nastasiya and sons Ilya and Sergei were present for the moment.

That night, the Caps continued celebrations at Balos Estiatorio in Washington, D.C., where they were served a special cake.

The Capitals went on to clinch the Metropolitan Division and have now secured home-ice advantage for at least the first two playoff rounds. They will be playing the Habs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting next week.

