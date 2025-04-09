Capitals' Jakob Chychrun shares never-before-seen photos from Alex Ovechkin's 895th historic goal celebration night

In their first season as teammates, Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun have become thick as thieves. Chychrun was alongside Ovechkin when the Russian superstar scored his historic 895th NHL goal on Sunday against the Islanders in Elmont, New York, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s record. The defenseman was also along for the ride during postgame celebration festivities.
On Tuesday, Chychrun shared never-before-seen photos from Sunday. The post included a locker room photo of Chychrun showering Ovechkin with beer and a moment between Ovechkin, Chychrun and his wife, Olivia, in Washington.
After Ovechkin broke the record set by Gretzky in 1994, Chychrun and his Capitals teammates, including Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome, celebrated with Ovechkin on center ice. The historic goal was scored during a second-period power play off a vintage Ovechkin one-timer assisted by Wilson.
After the goal, the game was paused for a 15-minute ceremony, where NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Gretzky congratulated Ovechkin. Ovechkin’s wife, Nastasiya, was there, along with their two sons, Ilya and Sergei.
Bettman praised the record-breaker, as NHL senior writer Tom Gulitti reported.
“We have all just witnessed history in front of greatness,” Bettman said. “Wayne, you’ll always be 'The Great One,’ and you had a record that nobody ever thought could be broken, but Alex, you did it. You have been amazing.”
After the game, Chychrun and teammates showered Ovechkin with beer in the locker room. He then posed with Gretzky and others during a postgame impromptu photo, complete with Ovechkin in his socks and other teammates barefoot.
The celebration continued into the night as the team flew back to Washington, D.C., and dined at Balos Estiatorio, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant.
Ovechkin, Chychrun and Olivia enjoyed each other’s company while sitting together. To celebrate the milestone, the restaurant served an honorary cake.
This is Chychrun’s first season playing in Washington. The defenseman played seven seasons in Arizona and two with Ottawa.
Alex Ovechkin and Capitals clinch division
The Capitals clinched the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday after the Hurricanes fell to the Sabres 3-0. The Capitals have 107 points through 77 games and are nine points ahead of Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Caps (49-19-9) will have the home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the postseason. Ovechkin has scored 42 goals through 61 games this season, ranking fourth in the league.
