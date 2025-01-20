"This made me smile" - Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Chris Martin mentioning his name during Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin gave a surprise shoutout to Team India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the band's concert at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, January 18. The popular musician then played the video of Bumrah's famous dismissal of England's Ollie Pope on the big screen during the subsequent show at the same venue on the following day.

Following the back-to-back mentions, Bumrah took to his Instagram account to react to the gesture. The star cricketer wrote that the moment made him smile. Sharing a clip of the concert, the speedster captioned the post:

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned."

It is worth mentioning that during Coldplay's Saturday show in Navi Mumbai, Martin halted his performance and joked that the band would have to end their show as Bumrah was backstage and wanted to bowl to him.

During the second show, the English singer cheekily remarked that his previous comments about Bumrah wanting to bowl to him were a "lie" before showcasing a clip of Pope's dismissal.

On the cricketing front, Jasprit Bumrah had an injury scare during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this month. The 31-year-old, the stand-in captain for the crucial match, did not bowl in the fourth innings due to a back injury.

While Australia beat India 3-1 in the five-match series to reclaim the coveted trophy after almost a decade, Bumrah earned widespread praise for his stunning bowling exploits. He was adjudged the Player of the Series as he bagged 32 wickets across nine innings at an average of 13.06.

Jasprit Bumrah was included in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad amid injury concerns

Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy was shrouded in uncertainty due to his back injury. However, much to the Indian fans' delight, the ace bowler was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the multi-nation tournament.

Along with Bumrah, the other pace bowling options in India's roster include Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their campaign with a clash against Bangaldesh in Dubai on February 20.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

