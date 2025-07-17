"Sneaky link of the day" - Antonio Brown trolls Astronomer CEO Andy Byron over alleged affair with HR head Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert

On Thursday, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown commented on a now-viral video from a Coldplay concert in Boston, where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught in a cringey moment on the "kiss cam."
Byron and Cabot were spotted cozied up with arms around each other before Coldplay’s Chris Martin called them out. However, their moods flipped fast. Byron, who’s married, bolted behind a barrier, while Cabot hid her face in her hands. Martin said:
"Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!"
Brown reacted to this moment, writing:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Sneaky link of the day…"
This comment from Brown is a slang phrase often used to imply a secret or shady romantic hookup. Brown seems to be throwing dirt at Byron's way, it seems.
AB has lately built a side hustle commenting on viral moments. From touchdown catches to Twitter jabs, the former Steelers WR continues to make headlines.
Also read: Antonio Brown takes wild shot at Joy Taylor 2 days after Fox fires NFL analyst in shocking shakeup
Who are Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot?
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot are the internet’s latest obsession, and not for their résumés. Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a data software firm. He’s been with the company for two years and previously held top roles at Lacework, Cybereason and Fuze.
He's married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and is a father of two. The tech CEO is currently in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Cabot, on the other hand, is the Astronomer’s Chief People Officer. She joined just nine months ago. She leads HR at the company, which is why this alleged affair saga has gained so much traction online. Cabot previously worked at Neo4j and Proofpoint.
Also read: Antonio Brown fires shots at Klay Thompson after Mavs star hard-launches Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension