Antonio Brown fires shots at Klay Thompson after Mavs star hard-launches Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram

Antonio Brown has made his feelings known about NBA star Klay Thompson taking his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion public.

The former NFL star took to his official X account, sharing a picture of Thompson and Tory Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting Stallion during an incident in July 2020 after a house party, along with an interesting caption. Check it out here.

Thompson, who left the Golden State Warriors after 13 seasons when he signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks in July of last year, made the relationship public with an Instagram post. As for Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper is coming fresh off her first headlining concert tour last year.

It's no surprise Brown is voicing his opinion on the couple's recent news. Brown has made quite a name for himself in recent years for making outlandish comments on social media since his playing days in the NFL came to a close.

While some have speculated that Brown is suffering from lingering issues related to CTE, Brown was open during a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" that he purposely makes the comments he does for comedic purposes, and is fully aware of his actions.

Antonio Brown flees the country after being wanted for attempted murder

Antonio Brown currently finds himself embroiled in quite a legal issue. The former wide receiver recently had an arrest warrant issued for him by a Miami‑Dade County judge. The warrant charges Brown with second‑degree attempted murder with a firearm.

This is related to an incident on May 16 outside of a celebrity boxing event in Miami. The warrant claims Brown seized a firearm from a security guard before firing two shots at a man he had fought earlier, allegedly grazing his neck. Brown, however, is not in the United States and is apparently in Dubai at the moment.

Brown has been posting heavily on social media, indicating that he's in Dubai and continuing to live his lavish lifestyle. The warrant suggests that Brown's bail has been set at $10,000 with house arrest upon posting. It remains to be seen if Brown intends to return to the United States to face these legal issues head-on.

This isn't Brown's first run-in with the law. Brown has had a string of legal issues he has dealt with in recent years, including accusations of sexual assault, failed child support payments and even bankruptcy.

