Antonio Brown takes wild shot at Joy Taylor 2 days after Fox fires NFL analyst in shocking shakeup

Fox Sports let go of analyst and sports anchor Joy Taylor after nearly a decade of working together, reports from The Athletic confirmed on Monday. Just two days after the broadcast giant fired Taylor, former NFL star Antonio Brown took a cheap shot at the former "Speak" host.

Ad

On X, Brown shared a photoshopped picture of Taylor's face on a police officer's uniform.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Brown did not write any message in his tweet about Taylor, many believe that the image was referencing Maegan Hall, a former Tennessee officer who made headlines after an investigation in 2023 alleged that she had sexual relationships with her male colleagues to climb the ranks.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hall later received a $500,000 settlement from La Vergne as part of a lawsuit against the police department.

Notably, Fox's decision not to renew Taylor's contract comes only six months after she was named in a sexual assault and discrimination lawsuit by a former employee of the network, Noushin Faraji, who worked as a hairstylist and make-up artist. Taylor denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

Ad

Brown, a Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, announced his retirement from football in March 2023. However, he has gained notoriety for his social media since calling it quits with football.

Joy Taylor posts workout video on Instagram days after being fired by Fox

Former Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor - Source: Getty

Although Joy Taylor won't be a part of Fox Sports in the 2025 NFL season, she appears to be in good spirits. On Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram performing some workout exercises.

Ad

"Couple sets before the beach 💪🏽" Taylor wrote in the caption of her IG post.

Ad

Taylor had joined FS1 in March 2016 and played different roles on the network, including filling in for Kristine Leahy on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Taylor had been a key presence on the former FS1 show "Speak "since 2022, sharing the desk with former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and ex-NBA player Paul Pierce.

However, ahead of the 2025 season, FS1 pulled the plug on "Speak" along with "Breakfast Ball" and "The Facility" as part of the network's shakeup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.