“We need to make adultery shameful again” — Charlie Kirk calls out Andy Byron for cheating on his wife “in a work relationship”

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron made headlines after being spotted embracing Chief HR Officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. The married CEO and Cabot quickly dodged the camera after realizing they were on the Jumbotron, prompting an on-the-spot comment from Chris Martin. The clip broke the internet, garnering reactions from many podcasters.People have been calling out Andy Byron for alleged cheating on his spouse. Political commentator and podcaster Charlie Kirk addressed the incident in his July 21 YouTube video. While showing the clip, which he described as &quot;thermonuclear viral,&quot; Kirk remarked that the individuals &quot;freaked out&quot; when the camera caught them. He further criticized Byron, accusing him of allegedly cheating on his wife.&quot;We need to make adultery shameful again. Way too many people cheat on their spouses... Adultery should be shamed not because we are cruel, but because it tears at the very fabric that holds families and communities together. It's not a private matter. It leaves children wounded, spouses betrayed, and society more cynical about love, loyalty, and commitment,&quot; Charlie said.He further criticized Andy Byron for allegedly cheating on his wife with his company's executive and said he &quot;deserves&quot; to be &quot;shamed.&quot; The podcaster added:&quot;This Byron guy, let me say his name again because he deserves to be totally shamed. This guy is a complete disgrace... Andy Byron deserves to be shamed because not only did he cheat on his wife in public, but he did so in a work relationship in a company that he overseen.&quot;Charlie Kirk further highlighted that Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot “walked away out of shame” after being caught on camera and questioned whether public scrutiny was needed to change behavior or if it should be enough to remember that “God is always watching.” The political commentator also urged people to sever connections with people committing adultery, saying:&quot;Do you know somebody that is committing adultery right now? And are you covering up for it? Do you know it? Well, stop doing that. Stop being friends with people that commit adultery.&quot;Andy Byron resigned from the position of CEO after the clip went viral View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the Coldplay concert incident, reports emerged that Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped her last name from her Facebook account prior to deleting it, as per the New York Post. However, in addition to reported personal life challenges, Andy Byron also had to face some professional hurdles.On Saturday, July 19, 2025, Astronomer Inc. published a statement on LinkedIn and informed that Byron had resigned from his position.&quot;Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,&quot; the statement read.As per the Associated Press, prior to Byron's resignation, the company had initiated an inquiry into the viral kiss cam incident.Following the viral Jumbotron incident at Coldplay’s July 16 concert, Chris Martin gave a witty heads-up to attendees at the July 19 show at Camp Randall Stadium, reminding them of the possibility of being caught on camera.