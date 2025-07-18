Who is Andy Byron’s wife? Details explored as Megyn Kelly calls CEO’s viral video from Coldplay concert “the worst cover up ever"

A clip from Coldplay's recent concert showing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cuddling the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, went viral on social media on July 17, 2025. The video was taken at the band's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 16, 2025. It showed Byron and Cabot cuddling each other before trying to hide their faces as they realized the camera was on them. The couple's reaction to evade the camera caught Chris Martin's attention as well.The clip gained widespread attention on social media, and Andy came under public scrutiny for an alleged affair. A report from Newsweek suggests that Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Men’s Journal reported that Megan deleted her social media accounts after the clip went viral. The report also suggested that Megan dropped &quot;Byron&quot; from her name before removing her socials. It is worth noting that no additional information about Megan Kerrigan Brown was available at the time of writing this article. Podcaster Megyn Kelly commented on the video in the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly was joined by Kmele Foster and Matt Welch, who also weighed in on the conversation. While reporting the viral incident, Megyn Kelly called it &quot;the worst cover-up ever.&quot;&quot;They were caught in an obvious embrace. And as soon as that cam went on them and they saw their image up in the thing, it was the worst cover-up ever. She turned her back to the camera, and he just like he looked totally humiliated, embarrassed,&quot; Kelly said. Political commentator Kmele Foster also commented on the video. He said that while he was loyal to his wife, had he done something similar, he wouldn't have taken his &quot;side chick&quot; to a stadium filled with strangers.&quot;If I did it... I sure as hell am not going to take my side chick to a stadium with 65,000 strangers and just kind of march through the crowd and, you know, go up to our box and then be holding her in a warm embrace at a Coldplay concert,&quot; Foster said.Megyn Kelly added that while marriages do fall apart, it's rare to see things end in such a public way. She added that people have affairs and marriages do end, but it &quot;normally&quot; doesn't happen in a public manner, &quot;where you've got Chris Martin involved.&quot;More about Andy Byron's viral clip from the Coldplay concertAs suggested by multiple reports, Andy Byron went to Coldplay's concert on July 16 with his HR head, Kristin Cabot. They were spotted on the Kiss Cam while they were cuddling. Upon realizing they were featured on the screen, Cabot turned around, so her back was to the camera while Andy Byron ducked to avoid being seen. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, also joked about them having an &quot;affair&quot; when he looked at the couple escaping the jumbotron.“Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin said.The clip has garnered huge social media attention and brought a flurry of reactions from netizens.Also read: Eric Matheny says Coldplay made two &quot;singles&quot; after their concert kiss cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron allegedly in an affairByron is the CEO of data infrastructure startup Astronomer. The startup crossed the &quot;unicorn&quot; status in 2022. The tech company recently shifted its HQ to New York City.A report from Newsweek suggests that Byron's LinkedIn was removed after the video went viral. Several outlets also reported that people had been leaving comments on his LinkedIn page, calling him and Cabot out for their reported affair and the video. US Weekly reported that before the video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot went viral on July 17, 2025, Megan (Byron's wife) had active Facebook and Instagram pages. However, all of her social media accounts have since been deleted.Also read: Will Coldplay introduce &quot;camera-free audience sections&quot; after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair reveal? Viral tweet debunked