"I'm uncomfortable & I'm probably lying": Megyn Kelly slams Gavin Newsom's stance on gender transitions for "minors as young as eight"

American political commentator Megyn Kelly recently criticized Gavin Newsom, the 40th Governor of California, for his take on gender transitions for minors.

In the July 17 episode of the Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly reviewed Newsom's appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show, claiming that he "absolutely dissembled" when questioned about gender transition procedures and surgeries for "minors as young as eight."

During the podcast, uploaded on July 14, host Ryan asked Gavin Newsom about his personal views on gender transitions for minors, specifically questioning, "Is eight years too young?"

In response, Newsom stated,

"Yeah, I mean, look — now that I have a 9-year-old, just became 9 — come on, man, I get it. So those are legit."

Reviewing Newsom's response, Megyn Kelly observed his nervousness, pointing out that his hands were moving uncontrollably, which she identifies as a clear "tell" that he might be "lying."

"Oh my god. First of all, his hands are flailing. He gets so nervous if he can stop moving his hands, right? It's a tell. 'I'm uncomfortable, and I'm probably lying, too.' Hands above the midline moving can be a sign of deception," Megyn Kelly said.

Kelly, who was joined by Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, further read Newsom's comments aloud, breaking them down word by word.

"That's how he answered that question. Rich, 'Are you okay with surgical procedures on an eight-year-old?'" Kelly stated.

Meanwhile, Rick pointed out that on the surface, Newsom's answer seemed empathetic, as if he recognized that transitioning at age eight might be controversial. However, Rick criticized Newsom for failing to take a clear stance on the topic.

"Yeah, it was a good answer in the sense that it kind of seemed as though he was acknowledging it was a problem with like the 'come on man, I get it,' but it led nowhere, and he didn't say it, and he was clearly afraid to say it."said Lowry.

Gavin Newsom claims that the "trans issue" is a "novel" topic to him

Furthermore, in the Shawn Ryan Show, Gavin Newsom shared that even as someone who has been "focused on equality broadly, LGBT rights, particularly gay marriage," the trans issue is still a novel topic for him.

"It's over the last few years I'm trying to understand as much as anyone else, whole pronoun thing, trying to understand all of that. I mean all that stuff. I get it, all this stuff started to collapse on us," Gavin remarked.

The California Governor admitted that "gender-affirming care" for children is a tough topic. He mentioned that he has tried to understand the science behind it, claiming some reports seem to contradict others.

He also emphasized that he has met families who believe gender-affirming care saved their "child's life."

"It's intense, and then I meet with families, literally meet with families, saved my child's life, and they're thriving," Gavin added.

The full conversation between Gavin Newsom and Shawn Ryan is present on Ryan's official YouTube channel.

