"We've got to acknowledge it" — California Governor Gavin Newsom says its "deeply unfair" to let trans athletes play female sports

On March 7, Governor Gavin Newsom called transgender women and girls in female sports "deeply unfair" during his podcast This Is Gavin Newsom. In an interview with influencer Charlie Kirk, he was asked about a transgender high school athlete who recently won a triple jump competition in California.

"Would you say no to men in female sports?"

Newsom told Kirk:

"I think it's an issue of fairness... I completely agree with you on that… It is an issue of fairness, it's deeply unfair. We've got to own that. We've got to acknowledge it."

As per WBAL TV's March 6 report, Gavin Newsom's comments coincide with a dispute within his party about how much cultural influences contributed to their crushing loss in November, when Republicans took control of both houses of Congress and the White House.

Gavin Newsom further talked about not including transgender women and girls in female sports

During the same podcast, Chirlie Kirk claimed he could see Newsom "wrestling" with the subject. To this, Newsom responded:

“I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.”

Newsom also said that very few of the more than 500,000 collegiate athletes in the NCAA identify as transgender. He further added that trans inclusion in sports should be approached with "humility and grace."

His viewpoints are in stark contrast with his fellow Democrats, who have largely favoured permitting trans student athletes to participate in school sports teams that correspond with their gender identification.

Referring to the "unfairness", Newsom further said:

“It's easy to call out the unfairness of that. There's also a humility and a grace. These poor people are more likely to commit su*cide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well..”

He continued:

“So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think, you know, is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue, but at the same time deal with the issue of fairness?”

As per CBS News' March 3 report, the conversation took place just days after Senate Democrats unanimously blocked a bill that would have made it illegal for trans girls and women to play on female teams in any federally supported athletic program, including sports teams at all public schools and some private institutions.

Kirk stated near the end of the discussion that the "trans stuff" is "out of control" and "an affront to all of our senses."

Kirk further discussed medical treatment related to trans women and girls and said:

“Americans increasingly believe that their good heartedness and charitable nature towards the LGBT issue has overblown, especially with youth sports, youth curriculum and the chemical castration of our kids.”

He added that Americans are "overwhelmingly against it" and urged the governor to learn about some of the butchering that takes place in this state and other places under the pretense of medical treatment, which involves chemical castration

Newsom answered:

“I think we have to be more sensitized to that.”

Meanwhile, the governor's remarks were swiftly condemned by other Democrats. According to a BBC article of March 6, the LGBT legislative caucus in California released a statement which read:

"We woke up profoundly sickened and frustrated by these remarks."

Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom did not specify whether he thinks it is unfair for transgender people to participate in sports at all levels or only at some of them. Additionally, following the podcast, Gavin Newsom didn’t say anything as of yet.

