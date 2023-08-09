"What about Sam Smith?": Gender identity and pronouns explored as VMAs non binary nominations spark online controversy 

The MTV Music Award nominations for this year were announced today and Sam Smith’s appearance in one of the categories left netizens confused. The nominations for the famous Video of The Year category included the singer, who is also the first non-binary artist to be nominated in the category. As news of the same went viral online, claims of no man being nominated for the award left netizens perplexed.

The artists who have been nominated for the Video of The Year 2023 award include Taylor Swift for her famous Anti-Hero track, SZA for her catchy Kill Bill song, Miley Cyrus for her chart-topping song Flowers, Olivia Rodrigo for her riveting Vampire performance, Doja Cat for Attention, Nicki Minaj for her trendy Super Freaky Girl track and Sam Smith and Kim Petras for Unholy.

“For the first time ever, no men were nominated for ‘Video of the Year’ at the #VMA”

“No men were nominated for this year’s VMAs? So who’s this then? Sam Smith isn’t a woman.”

Sam Smith’s gender identity and pronouns explored as netizens express confusion over Video of the Year nominations

Sam Smith came out as non-binary in 2019. They took to Instagram and told followers that they decided to embrace who they are “inside and out.” They also wrote in the social media post:

“I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I can ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now.”

Those who identify as non-binary do not see themselves as either male or female. They use the pronounce they or them instead of he or she.

Speaking about coming out as non-binary, the Like I Can singer said in an interview with Zane Lowe:

“In my personal life, there’s not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way. My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin but I wear what I want to wear.”

They also expressed that the only way they have experienced criticism is through the public. They said:

“The amount of hate and sh*tyness that came my way was just exhausting. And it was really hard and it’s not like, this isn’t me sitting at home Googling my name… it was in the f**king news. It was hard not to look.”

Meanwhile, it seems like netizens continue to taunt Smith for coming out as non-binary. A few reactions to the VMA’s Video of the Year announcement read:

This year’s MTV VMAs will be broadcasted globally on Tuesday, 12 September at 8 pm ET/PT from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center.