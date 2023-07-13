"Homeless fit": Sam Smith Barbie premiere outfit sparks wild trolling online 

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith recently made headlines for wearing a baggy sweatshirt at the European premiere of the long-awaited movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles of Barbie and Ken, respectively.

Sam Smith was part of the premiere held in London on Wednesday, July 12, as they are a part of the film’s musical team. They sang one of the leading soundtracks for Barbie, called Man I Am. Smith’s ultra-large outfit drew the attention of netizens, most of whom trolled their fashion choice.

One user even commented under @PopBase’s Instagram post sharing the pictures from the premiere saying that the look resembled a "homeless fit."

A netizen trolls Smith's outfit by calling them a homeless guy. (Image via Twitter/Nanatsuma)

“That’s possibly the worst outfit I’ve ever seen”: Sam Smith’s latest outfit earns them online mockery

Sam Smith wore a baggy sweatshirt and jeans to the European premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie that took place in London on Wednesday, July 12.

Furthermore, their navy blue crewnecked sweatshirt had the words “16 XL” (which may have been the cloth’s actual size) written across the front in big letters and "Paris, France" written in a smaller font size below it. Not only that, but their pants were so large that their feet weren’t visible in the pictures that surfaced online.

For their unusual fashion statement, Sam Smith received extreme mockery and ridicule online. Here’s what netizens had to say about the singer's look:

A netizen says Smith's outfit is the worst they've has ever seen. (Image via Twitter/Lucia)

A Twitter user tags another to ask if they are missing any clothes and hints that Sam stole them. (Image via Twitter/CroTweet)

A netizen refuses to accept Sam as a fashion icon. (Image via Twitter/Lmao GPT)

A tweet claiming how Smith missed the dress code for the London premiere. (Image via Twitter/Kimmy)

A netizen mocking Smith's baggy look as cute. (Image via Twitter/SmithCharts)

A netizen calls the size of Sam's outfit 3556XL. (Image via Twitter/PGH Weather Dude)

A tweet trolling Smith as a teenager. (Image via Twitter/bodegasnack)

A tweet makes fun of Smith. (Image via Twitter/Daniel)

EA netizen saying Smith needs cardio. (Image via Twitter/cDanzDoDeez)

While Smith’s choice of outfit was trolled mercilessly, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seemed to have made better choices. Gosling went with a mint green suit, and in contrast, Robbie maintained her all-pink ensemble like she has been doing all throughout her movie promotions.

Sam Smith’s unique red carpet looks this year

Sam Smith had quite a year when it came to their unique fashion choice. For instance, they wore a high-collared red gown at this year’s Grammy Awards. They paired it with leather hand gloves, a see-through eye mask, and a top hat, all in red color, alongside a pair of white pearl drop earrings. They were also seen carrying a sparkly red cane. The ensemble was designed by Valentino.

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie | Sam Smith arrives to the 65th Grammy Awards in all red along w/ Kim Petras & also Violet Chachki & GotMiik of RuPaul’s Drag Race. | Sam Smith arrives to the 65th Grammy Awards in all red along w/ Kim Petras & also Violet Chachki & GotMiik of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 📸🏆 | Sam Smith arrives to the 65th Grammy Awards in all red along w/ Kim Petras & also Violet Chachki & GotMiik of RuPaul’s Drag Race. https://t.co/ylaukXb3Li

Similarly, at the Brit Awards 2023, they wore a full-body, all-black inflatable latex suit and paired it with the same earrings, black gloves, and black platform-heeled boots. It was designed by the UK-based design label Harri.

Both the above-mentioned outfits earned similar wild reactions online. Besides the red carpet looks, last week on Friday, during a concert in Madrid, Spain, Smith wore a black, red, and golden outfit on stage that was deemed wildly inappropriate by many. This too was not taken well by internet users as they ridiculed and slammed Sam for wearing “adult” attire to a show with kids in attendance.

