"Children attend this festival" Sam Smith faced backlash for his s*xualized performance at Mad Cool Festival

Sam Smith, a popular singer and controversial star known for his song "Unholy", now finds himself embroiled in yet another uproar. They recently performed at the Mad Cool festival in Villaverde Alto, Madrid. During the performance, Smith donned a s*xually suggestive dress, igniting a firestorm of criticism.

The 31-year-old artist shocked attendees as they took the stage in a daring black ensemble consisting of an embellished corset, fishnet tights, and revealing black pants.

Many criticized Smith for the inappropriate outfit at the show, with some arguing that it conveyed a message that was unsuitable for a performance where children were present.

The event led to ongoing discussions surrounding appropriate attire in public performances and the need for artists to consider their audience demographics.

Sam Smith faced backlash for doing inappropriate acts at a Madrid concert, sparked debate on the influence and safety of children

Smith's Madrid concert was announced that it was free for the 0-8 years age group. Despite that, Smith neglected the rules and left many fans disappointed by the inappropriate acts that took place during the performance.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. Most of the tweets stated that Smith's performance was disgusting for children and that it would influence them in a negatively.

Keem. @blx2389 This has to be the biggest fall off of all time.

Sam Smith is disgusting 🤢 This has to be the biggest fall off of all time.

Jayda Fransen @JaydaBF This is a photo from Sam Smith's performance at Mad Cool festival in Madrid over the weekend.



This event offers free admission for children from 0-8 years.

Graham Allen @GrahamAllen_1 DEMONIC SAM SMITH IS STILL PRAISING SATAN.



Hollywood it literally PRAISING satan in front of your children.



DEMONIC SAM SMITH IS STILL PRAISING SATAN.Hollywood it literally PRAISING satan in front of your children.https://t.co/BLk9vd4g7z

Scumbunker @scumbunker Can we ban Sam Smith already?



This form of so called entertainment is no longer acceptable and it's downright irresponsible

Coach Kandaka @coachkandaka Everything makes so much more since within the industry right now.



They've been wearing the same colors at award shows & performances.



The shenanigans of their parties confirm the level of dark spells & sex magic they do!



Sam Smith's "Unholy" blasted at the Grammy's!

Coco @Cocolettii Is there and age rating on concerts? Just had that Sam Smith pic show up in TL and people saying children were there- if so that's child abuse exposing them to that…

According to the reactions, the netizens are frustrated by Sam Smith's vulgar fashion choices and inappropriate acts during their Madrid Concert, which ignited a new debate among them about artistic expression and freedom. In the past, they were seen raising a demand for strict guidelines on concerts to protect innocent kids from any bad environment.

Sam Smith is a British singer-songwriter with 5 Grammy Awards to his name

Sam Smith is a British singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his powerful and soulful voice. Born on May 19, 1992, in London, England, Smith began singing at a young age and developed a deep passion for music. They first gained attention in the music industry as a featured artist on Disclosure's hit single "Latch" in 2012, which peaked at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart.

In 2013, Sam Smith released his debut single, "Lay Me Down," which reached number 46 on the UK Singles Chart. However, it was their collaboration with Naughty Boy on the song "La La La" that catapulted them to international recognition. The track topped the charts in several countries and earned them widespread acclaim for their distinctive vocals.

At the 2015 Grammy Awards, Sam Smith won four awards, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. They became the first artist in history to receive both the Best New Artist and Record of the Year awards in the same year. This recognition solidified their status as one of the most promising talents in the music industry. Currently, Sam Smith has five Grammy awards and seven nominations.

Over the years, Smith has continued to release chart-topping music and collaborate with renowned artists. He has received numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall" from the James Bond film Spectre.

Sam Smith's debut and subsequent success have solidified their place as prominent figure in the music industry. With their soulful voice, emotional depth, and powerful performances, they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

