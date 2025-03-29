"I don’t have any grand plans with respect to that": California Governor Gavin Newsom tells Bill Maher if he will run for US President

Governor of California Gavin Newsom recently appeared for an interview on Real Time with Bill Maher on March 28, 2025, where he opened up on his plans to run for the President of the United States in the future.

During the conversation, Maher told Newsom that the latter had a better future in Iowa instead of California, adding that he could be the best candidate for the position of the US President since he played "this game well." Maher asked Newsom whether he intended to become the President, and Gavin replied:

“I can’t stand the bullsh*t as well, and I mean that. So, look, but it’s not my purpose or passion. It’s not my meaning. It’s not everything... I deeply respect that the question, but I don’t have any grand plans with respect to that.”

While asking the question, Bill Maher also told Gavin Newsom that people needed an individual who would be a champion.

Newsom, who previously served as California's lieutenant governor and mayor of San Francisco, said that he aimed to do the best from his side and attempted to stay justified for his actions at the same time. He further stated:

“You want things to change, you got to change. And that’s what the podcast is about. That’s my recognition of why we’re weak, and I’ve got to call balls and strikes.”

Bill Maher interview: Gavin Newsom's other claims explained

In the latest interview, Bill Maher also referred to how he had to pay for the inspections conducted for the changes done to the roof of his house after the Los Angeles wildfires that happened earlier this year. Maher seemingly expressed his frustration that he did not need two inspections and began addressing the time when he spoke to Gavin Newsom on another occasion.

“You were here last time. We talked about regulations. You said, ‘Oh, it’s a completely new day.’ You said you were working on it,” he said.

Gavin Newsom responded by saying that their administration never went wrong in any emergency and recalled how things returned to normal in eight days after the wildfires. Newsom also mentioned that it took less than a month to remove the debris.

Gavin Newsom additionally had a message for the Republicans, saying that the Democratics must speak to Republicans if they were willing to emerge as the winner. He claimed that the “Democratic brand is toxic”, referring to the negative opinion about the Democratic Party.

As per a report by NBC News on March 16, 2025, the outlet conducted a poll based on which they discovered that only 27% of the registered voters had a positive opinion about the Democratic Party. Apart from this, Gavin Newsom addressed the criticism emerging from the guests that he had invited to his podcast so far.

“I think with this podcast, and having the opportunity to dialogue with people I disagree with, it’s an opportunity to try to find common ground and not take cheap shots. I think it’s important Democrats – we tend to be a little more judgmental than we should be.”

Gavin announced the launch of his podcast on February 26, 2025, through his social media handles. Notably, the first episode of his podcast aired on March 6, 2025.

