“Where’s the press conference?”— Megyn Kelly slams lawyer for listing alleged reasons behind not releasing Epstein files

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticized U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the alleged Epstein files, accusing the Department of Justice of covering up the truth about Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. The backlash follows a recent DOJ memo rebuffing claims of Epstein's undisclosed “client list,” a conclusion that has sparked outrage among key figures in Donald Trump’s political orbit.

On July 7, 2025, the DOJ and FBI issued a joint memo declaring that a search of more than 300 gigabytes of data revealed no evidence that Epstein had run a blackmail scheme or kept a secret list of powerful associates. The report reconfirmed Epstein’s suicide in his jail cell in 2019, a finding conspiracy theorists have long contested. However, the memo did not satisfy Megyn Kelly and other voices sympathetic to Trump.

Attorney Mike Davis, a former Senate Judiciary Committee counsel, presented a comprehensive rebuttal on X on July 13 that enumerates five legal hurdles that are standing in the way of complete disclosure of the Epstein files: grand jury secrecy rules, sealed court records, child p*rnography laws, victim protection protocols, and false allegations that could slander the innocent.

"Does anyone really believe Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, or Dan Bongino would cover up for the likes of Bill Clinton or Bill Gates--if they had that evidence?" Davis wrote, contending that the DOJ’s hands were bound.

Megyn Kelly dismissed these explanations, countering:

"Where’s the press conference? Why drop an unsigned memo on a Sunday night to Axios? Why not stand and take all the Qs?"

Megyn Kelly's tweet (Image via X/@megynkelly)

Megyn Kelly demands answers on Epstein files

The Epstein files refer to the alleged trove of legal documents, flight logs, and other investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s*x offender, who allegedly operated a s*x trafficking ring involving underage girls and powerful elites.

During a panel on July 11 with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly said that Bondi had “dangled a bunch of sweet nothings” in front of conservatives but failed to ensure transparency. She said,

“I’ve got to be honest, I blame Pam Bondi. She has never missed an opportunity to go on television and dangle sweet nothings that might be coming your way. Try to lead you to believe that she’s got it, it’s on her desk. It’s coming tomorrow. You’re gonna see something on Epstein.”

Kirk also accused Bondi of "humiliating” conservative influencers earlier this year by sending them recycled documents.

President Trump defended Pam Bondi, labeling her work “FANTASTIC” in a Truth Social post on July 13 and pointing the finger at Obama-era officials for contaminating the Epstein files.

"They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again," he stated.

Trump also dismissed the controversy as a distraction fueled by Democrats.

Pam Bondi has not publicly commented on Megyn Kelly's statements.

