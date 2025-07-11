  • home icon
  • Megyn Kelly calls out Chelsea Clinton for playing “fake philanthropist” over Texas floods donations

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 11, 2025 15:56 GMT
World Eating Disorder Action Day Summit 2025 - Source: Getty
On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Chelsea Clinton took to X and shared that members of the Clinton Global community arrived in Texas to help after the state experienced a catastrophic flood of the Guadalupe River nearly a week ago.

In her tweet, Chelsea Clinton said that the members of the organization were “supporting families, communities and ongoing search and rescue efforts.” In response, American journalist, attorney, and political commentator Megyn Kelly shared her views on the Texas flood donations by the Clinton Global community.

Replying to a tweet from the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton—in which Chelsea asked Megyn to extend some “support” to help those impacted by the floods—the 54-year-old media personality wrote:

“Chelsea, what we are seeing in the replies to your post is that while you love to play fake philanthropist, absolutely no one wants your family of grifters anywhere near those suffering in Texas, Haiti or anywhere else.”
Notably, Chelsea Clinton’s tweet to Megyn Kelly was in response to the latter’s X post, which read, “The replies to this post are AMAZING.” Seemingly, Megyn Kelly’s post set off a chain of exchanges between the two.

Later, in another tweet, Chelsea also responded to the journalist’s “fake philanthropist” claims, saying that the Clinton Global Initiative is a “proud” partner with other organizations that are helping the flood victims in Texas.

The 45-year-old also added that she did not receive “a cent & never have” from these organizations, including her father’s Clinton Foundation. Chelsea has reportedly faced criticism for receiving unethical income from USAID.

How was Chelsea Clinton linked to USAID?

As reported by Forbes on February 19, 2025, several viral posts on Elon Musk's social media platform X claimed that Chelsea Clinton received a large sum of $84 million from USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development.

However, these rumors were not only directed at Chelsea but also at her family’s Clinton Foundation, which was founded by her father in 2001 after he completed his presidency. Meanwhile, as per Forbes, the Clinton Health Access Initiative was the only Clinton-related organization that received USAID money in 2019—$7.5 million.

The funds were reportedly used to finance health services in Zambia between 2019 and 2021. On February 11, 2025, Chelsea Clinton also dismissed the rumors on X, writing:

“Misinformation isn't just noise—it's a weapon. Efforts to undermine good work won't stop us, and we stand in solidarity with those who are committed to truth, public health, progress, and the endless potential of our future.”
Meanwhile, on the morning of July 4, 2025, the Guadalupe River reportedly rose 26 feet in 45 minutes, leading to flooding across Central Texas. According to CBS News, at least 121 people were confirmed to have lost their lives.

Afreen Shaikh

