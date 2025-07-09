"You're acting like a wimp"— Candace Owens dares Elon Musk to expose Epstein files, claims he was allegedly "granted access"

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is calling out Elon Musk, accusing him of being a "wimp" over his failure to share his information on the alleged Epstein files. On July 8, 2025, Owens posted an episode of her podcast, Candace, where she addressed Elon Musk's claim of government access to the Epstein files and demanded he "say it plainly" if he had information about the same.

Her comments came as Musk rekindled his feud with President Donald Trump regarding the sealed papers associated with the convicted s*x offender. During a segment criticizing Musk’s recent political maneuvers, Owens dismissed his vague hints about the Epstein files as weak and performative.

"And so, Elon Musk, do not do this. If you know something, say it plainly. Say how you know it. Say, 'I was granted access to the Epstein files when I was in the government, and here is what I saw.' Say it with your chest. Don't be a little wimp about it. You're acting like a wimp," Owens stated.

She suggested that Musk’s actions seemed inspired by vengeance, as opposed to a desire to be transparent, questioning whether his actions could even be considered "good" if fueled by personal grudges.

Owens also criticized what she described as a broader pattern of powerful men evading hard truths. She said,

"So many men right now that are just, ugh, you know what I mean? They can't say it. They can't say the thing. They're all scared. They don't want to protect their careers. They don't want to get into trouble. They don't want to be called a name. And it's boring. It's just boring. Man up. Elon, if you know something, say it with your chest."

Elon Musk challenges Trump Administration's handling of Epstein files

Elon Musk’s criticism of Donald Trump and the way he has dealt with the Epstein files has become more intense in the last week, as Musk called for the release of sealed documents. On July 8, 2025, Musk posted a now-deleted tweet on X, which read:

"How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?"

When asked in the comments by an X user whether "exposing the Epstein files rank high on the America Party's list," he confirmed, responding with a “💯” emoji.

Musk also trolled Trump with a graphic labeled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” with “0000” written below it. He captioned the post, "What time is it? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again." The jab demonstrates Musk’s increasingly critical stand on Trump, despite a former alliance during the Trump Administration.

Interest in the Epstein files has increased in the past few days, especially after the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated on July 6 that it would not release additional documents related to Epstein's associates. This was directly at odds with an earlier assertion by Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who once stated that the "client list" was "sitting on her desk."

During a White House press conference conducted on July 7, Donald Trump deflected Epstein-related questions while Bondi confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein had committed suicide. Elon Musk ridiculed and taunted the DOJ on X with a meme of a clown putting on makeup, captioned “There is no Epstein list.”

The Epstein dispute has continued to drive a wedge between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, whose relationship was once cooperative. Musk previously served in the Trump administration and received a symbolic golden key for his cost-cutting efforts. Now, Trump has ridiculed Musk’s America Party and stated third-party bids are a recipe for “chaos,” while Musk backs primary challengers to open up Trump-allied Republicans.

