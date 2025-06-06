"A blood feud we can all enjoy!": Streamers react to Elon Musk vs Donald Trump

Popular streamers and content creators have shared their thoughts on the recent incident involving Elon Musk and Donald Trump. For those unaware, Elon Musk has been expressing his displeasure with Donald Trump for signing a budget reconciliation bill, which Trump and other Republicans refer to as the "Big Beautiful Bill." It includes extended tax cuts and an increase in the national debt ceiling by several trillion dollars.

However, things reached a boiling point on June 5, 2025, when Musk shared a series of X posts, in one of which he alleged that the name of the 47th President of the United States was present in the Epstein files.

He wrote:

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Ethan Klein, the host of H3 Podcast, took to Instagram to comment on the South African billionaire's social media post, writing:

"Now here is a blood feud we can all enjoy!!!!

Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," described Elon Musk as a "political loser." In a follow-up X post, the Turkish-American personality invited the latter to his livestream to "make Trump mad":

"elon musk was a political loser EVEN with the trump base in tow, the democrats should not offer a lifeline to him but ofc they love being losers so they probably will. yo @elonmusk pull up if you really want to make trump mad...," HasanAbi wrote in a series of X posts.

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren chimed in with his thoughts, saying:

"kpop fans are going to run this site again now that elon is done artifically pushing right wing pundits," Streamer Ludwig posted.

"This is insane!" - Asmongold reacts after Tesla's stock price crashed amid Elon Musk and Donald Trump's feud

During a livestream on the same day (June 5, 2025), Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" discovered that Tesla's stock price had plummeted amid Elon Musk and Donald Trump's feud. Making a lighthearted remark about the situation, the former OTK (One True King) member stated:

"No! Oh, s**t! God, I've got to call my accountant! F**k! I've got to... I need to start running some ads, guys. This is really bad. Yeah, guys, I've got to go. I cannot afford the exterminator anymore. This is bad. This is crazy! I'm really kinda shocked to see how much this is heating up. This is insane! And I guess we're going to have to wait and find out. But this is really kinda big. This is very big! Oh, wow!"

In addition to the streamers mentioned above, John "Tectone" has shared his thoughts on Elon Musk vs Donald Trump, writing, "Guys I think Trump and Elon both might just be r**arded," in an X post.

