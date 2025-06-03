"Why is only trans being represented?": Asmongold calls out Blizzard Entertainment over its 2025 Pride Month merch

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has called out Blizzard Entertainment over its new 2025 Pride Month merchandise. On June 2, 2025, the Irvine, California-based game developer took announced its 2025 Pride Collection on X, which includes new designs for t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, and hoodies.

"Celebrate Pride with Blizzard’s 2025 Pride Collection!🏳️‍🌈 Our LGBT+ Employee Network created this year’s Pride Collection - featuring all-new logo designs for each of our games on tees, long sleeves, and hoodies. All sales from June 2–30 will benefit @glaad💙 We’re proud to stand together 🌈"

Over 1,400 netizens responded to the American company's social media post, including Asmongold. While confronting Blizzard Entertainment for supposedly "only presenting" the transgender community, the former One True King (OTK) member remarked:

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't Pride about celebrating LGBTQIA2S+ and not just being trans? And if so, why is all of the merch with the trans flag/colors but none have the rainbow that represents all forms of Pride? Why is only trans being represented?"

"Actually crazy how bad the reception for this is" - Asmongold reacts to Blizzard Entertainment's 2025 Pride Month merch

During a livestream on June 2, 2025, Zach "Asmongold" reacted to Blizzard Entertainment's 2025 Pride Month merch announcement. After reading a few comments that claimed that the company supposedly only used transgender representation colors for their merch, the Twitch streamer said:

"Big surprise! Blizzard did post something. Okay, let's read some of the comments and see how people reacted to this. Okay? 'That's not Pride.' 'They're all just trans.' 'Pride is meant to be an umbrella, that's why it's the rainbow.' 'Why are the Pride colors just trans colors?' Wait, is that true? (The streamer reviews the official merch store website) Yeah, it is. What?! So, trans has now taken over? I'm going to reply (The streamer starts typing his aforementioned X post)."

Asmongold then called out Blizzard Entertainment while writing his aforementioned X post.

"You think I forgot about all of them? Absolutely not. Why is only trans being represented? It's actually crazy how bad the reception for this is."

In other news, Asmongold recently revealed that the 2022 alleged sexual assault cover-up controversy involving Matthew "Mizkif" caused him to stop collaborating with other streamers and attending events. Furthermore, he expressed a desire not to be involved in "scandals and issues."

