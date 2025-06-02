"Very inauthentic and just problematic" - Asmongold reveals he stopped collaborating with streamers because of Mizkif's "cancellation"

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has revealed that he stopped collaborating with other streamers because of the 2022 controversy involving Matthew "Mizkif." On June 2, 2025, a two-minute-15-second video from Asmongold's livestream surfaced on X, in which he opened up about why he no longer collaborates with other content creators.

While initially hesitant to discuss the matter, the former OTK (One True King) member admitted that the 2022 debacle, in which Mizkif was accused of covering up an alleged sexual assault, was the reason he stopped working with other streamers.

Asmongold said:

"I've had a number of issues, and honestly, I guess, you know what? I can just talk about this for a minute. Maybe I shouldn't talk about this, which means that you guys... obviously, we're about to talk about it. So, after the whole Mizkif cancellation thing that happened in like 2022, with that whole covering up sexual assault bulls**t, and everything like that, after that happened, I kind of, at that point, you guys might've noticed this - I pretty much stopped collabing with people. I did."

In addition to no longer working with streamers, Asmongold stated that he had stopped attending events and "being involved in things." Describing himself as a "random guy" from Austin, Texas, the 35-year-old said:

"I stopped collabing with everybody, I stopped going to events, I stopped being involved in things, I pretty much stopped all of that. And the reason why is that I just thought that, I thought that everything surrounding it and everything about it was very inauthentic and just problematic. And, it's also just not a world that I wanted to be in, if you want me to be honest, I just didn't want to be in, I don't want to live in that world. I'm a, you know, I'm just a random guy from, you know, a little neighborhood in Austin, Texas."

"I don't want to be involved in these scandals" - Asmongold on not collaborating with streamers and attending events following the 2022 Mizkif controversy

The conversation continued, with Asmongold saying that the 2022 Mizkif controversy had made him want to avoid being "involved in scandals and issues." Claiming that the circumstances mentioned above were "too much for him" to handle, the Twitch streamer said:

"I don't want to be involved in these scandals and these issues. That's just too much for me, man. And so as soon as I realized that, this was the name of the game, I just pulled back, man. I did. I pulled back. And you could say it's kind of like an a**hole thing to do or whatever. But like that's genuinely the way that I felt about it."

In other news, Asmongold has officially joined Kick and will begin simultaneous broadcasting on the Twitch competitor from June 2, 2025.

