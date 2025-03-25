Blizzard Entertainment issues statement regarding DDoS attacks in WoW Classic Hardcore following OnlyFangs controversy

Blizzard Entertainment has issued a statement regarding the DDoS attacks that recently affected the popular streamer guild, OnlyFangs. For context, on March 23, 2025, the OnlyFangs guild raided Blackwing Lair. Things took a turn for the worse when a DDoS attack caused several guild members to wipe (die in-game).

On March 25, 2025, Clay Stone, Associate Production Director of WoW Classic, updated the community via a Blue Post on the official Blizzard Entertainment forums.

While acknowledging that the DDoS attacks' "singular goal" was to disrupt players' experiences, Stone announced that player characters who died as a result of the attacks would be restored. He wrote:

"Recently, we have experienced unprecedented distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that impacted many Blizzard game services, including Hardcore realms, with the singular goal of disrupting players’ experiences. As we continue our work to further strengthen the resilience of WoW realms and our rapid response time, we’re taking steps to resurrect player-characters that were lost as a result of these attacks. Unlike the many other ways characters can die in Hardcore, DDoS attacks are an intentionally malicious effort made by third-party bad actors, and we believe the severity and results of DDoS attacks specifically warrant a different response."

Stone also mentioned that Blizzard Entertainment may consider reviving WoW Classic Hardcore characters in the future at the organization's "sole discretion":

"In the future, Blizzard may elect – at our sole discretion – to revive Hardcore characters that perish in a mass event which we deem inconsistent with the integrity of the game, such as a DDoS attack."

Clay Stone's Blue Post on Blizzard's official forums (Image via us.forums.blizzard.com)

What did Sodapoppin say about OnlyFangs if Blizzard Entertainment issues rollback on dead characters because of the DDoS attack?

Following the DDoS attack that caused mass in-game character deaths while raiding Blackwing Lair, Chance "Sodapoppin" took to Discord to announce the end of OnlyFangs.

However, the Twitch streamer stated that people could "ignore" the announcement if Blizzard Entertainment either implements a rollback (restoring the dead characters of OnlyFangs members) or enforces a "solid" DDoS protection for the server:

"If we get a rollback or i hear of some solid like DDOS protection bulls**t, ignore this, but yea its probably fkd cause i dont see that happening. Wanted to give u guys an update as soon as possible where my head is at"

As of this writing, Sodapoppin has not confirmed whether OnlyFangs will return following Blizzard Entertainment's response to the DDoS attacks.

