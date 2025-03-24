"Terrible publicity for future of hardcore WoW": Fans react to Sodapoppin announcing the end of OnlyFangs

Popular World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore Guild, OnlyFangs, has shut shop following the recent DDoS attacks. Twitch streamer and guild leader Chance "Sodapoppin" updated the community via a Discord message, officially confirming that OnlyFangs is now no more. Furthermore, he stated that the collective falling apart because of the DDoS attacks was a "terrible ending."

The news went viral on Reddit, garnering significant traction on the r/LivestreamFail and r/WoW subreddits. Thousands of netizens have shared their thoughts on the situation.

Redditor u/anonposter-4269 believed that the way OnlyFangs ended was "terrible publicity" for the future of Classic Hardcore World of Warcraft:

"Terrible publicity for future of hardcore wow," Redditor u/anonposter-42069 wrote.

According to one community member, the Hardcore server on which streamers played had been "death-spiraling" since DDoS attacks began:

"That HC server has been death-spiraling since the DDOSes started, this is pretty much the final straw. Well that sucks..." Redditor u/Sterzin commented.

Redditor u/Vexxxy praised Sodapoppin and other guild officers for their efforts behind the scenes from day one. Sharing their thoughts on the way it all ended, the netizen wrote:

"Huge W for soda and all the officers working behind the scenes for all of onlyfangs from day one, and even before that getting things ready. It was honestly incredibly impressive with all the events like the tribute chests and the early leveling content. Even stuff like the addon existing at all. Shame it had to end like it did, but man what a wild ride it was." Redditor u/Vexxxy posted.

On the other hand, Reddit user u/A_Bold_Faced_Lie expressed dissatisfaction with Blizzard Entertainment for failing to take adequate precautions against DDoS attacks:

"Crazy for Blizzard to pocket all the extra money they made from so many streamers hyping/marketing their game for free for 4 months, then spend literally none of it on server security/DDoS protection," Redditor u/A_Bold_Faced_Lie remarked.

Sodapoppin said people can "ignore" his announcement of ending OnlyFangs if World of Warcraft issues rollback or implements "solid" DDoS protection

In the same Discord message in which he announced that OnlyFangs' was over, the Twitch streamer also stated that people could "ignore" what he said about the guild's closure under certain conditions.

He explained:

"If we get a rollback or i hear of some solid like DDOS protection bulls**t, ignore this, but yea its probably fkd cause i dont see that happening. Wanted to give u guys an update as soon as possible where my head is at"

In February 2024, the OnlyFangs guild made headlines when Sodapoppin expressed his displeasure with Tyler "Tyler1's" online community, claiming that they would harass in-game collective members due to WoW drama involving the latter.

