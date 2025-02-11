"Annoying the f**k out of me": Sodapoppin says Tyler1's community will harass OnlyFangs members following recent WoW drama

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" believes Tyler "Tyler1's" community will harass OnlyFangs members in response to the latter's recent actions. For context, Tyler1 expressed his displeasure with some OnlyFangs guild members and Twitch content creators on February 10, 2025. This comes just days after he died in-game while raiding Molten Core in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore.

During his livestream, the Missouri native showed his Windows Notepad titled "d0gs," which contained a list of content creators whom he referred to as "a** and pu**ies." Here's a screenshot of the list:

Tyler1 shows a list of OnlyFangs members that he called out following his death while raiding MC (Image via loltyer1/Twitch)

On the same day, Sodapoppin addressed the situation on his Twitch stream. While expressing his annoyance with what Tyler1's viewers might end up doing, the co-owner of One True King (OTK) remarked:

Trending

"I don't like that a lot of people are going to be harassed by T1 viewers and called roaches and all this other bulls**t. It's actually annoying the f**k out of me because it's just wrong. And it sucks. I guess, maybe, Tyler's ego is hurt and it sucks. He didn't necessarily make a bad call for his perspective and his experience. It's just a lot of stars aligned for him to learn the hard way exactly what is going to happen."

Timestamp - 02:20:40

Sodapoppin says he is "annoyed" by Tyler1 because the streamer is "not taking human factor" into consideration amid recent WoW drama

At the two-hour-21-minute mark of the broadcast, Sodapoppin explained why he was "annoyed" with Tyler1 amid the OnlyFangs World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore controversy:

"I see his frustration. He's so close to dying. It's so close! But, like... I just don't... he's just not taking in the human factor. It's annoying me. At least, it's AoE. At least, he is not centering on one person. These viewers can't hop to everyone. Thank f**k!"

A few moments later, Sodapoppin's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who stated that Tyler1 felt "betrayed" by OnlyFangs guild members while raiding Molten Core. The 30-year-old responded:

"'He feels betrayed.' He shouldn't feel betrayed. No one betrayed him."

In other news, Tyler1's girlfriend, Macaiyla, posted on X after the Twitch star said she gave him a "reality check" about OnlyFangs guild members wanting to play the MMORPG with him "for clout."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback