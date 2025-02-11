"Why are you acting like I'm a villain": Macaiyla responds after Tyler1 said she gave him a "reality check" amid recent OnlyFangs WoW drama

Twitch streamer and Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend, Macaiyla, has addressed the community amid the recent OnlyFangs World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore drama. On February 10, 2025, a 42-second clip surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, Tyler1 stated that his partner gave him a "reality check" by claiming that OnlyFangs guild members played with him "for clout."

He elaborated on what Macaiyla told him:

"Caiyla hit me with a reality check. I play with these people, I'm like, 'These guys for sure have my back.' Caiyla is like, 'They're probably after you because they're playing for clout.' Bro, really? Was that what they were doing? Is that true? Like, is that how just the world works? I genuinely thought these people would f**king plant their goddamn feet! It's crazy, bro!"

On the same day, Macaiyla posted an update on X, wondering why the Missouri native brought her up in the WoW controversy. While claiming that OnlyFangs streamers collaborated with Tyler1 in the MMORPG to increase viewership, Macaiyla wrote:

"I don’t know why Tyler brought me up for his WOW drama. But obviously reddit is going to nitpick it. I have a daughter. I don’t have time to watch full streams. There are absolutely people that were playing with Tyler for viewership. He is bad at the game. He is a new player. He has zero comprehension of the game as a league player. Why else would they want to play with him. Why are you acting like I’m a villain for stating the obvious. Be serious now."

"Take everything with a grain of salt" - Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla responds after the Twitch streamer's recent comments amid WoW drama

Macaiyla had more to say in her X post, admitting that "some" OnlyFangs members may have later become friends with Tyler1, describing the situation as "wonderful":

"Now clearly some people may have made friendships along the way with him and that’s wonderful. There are some great people in that community. I had no intent of bringing anyone down. I’m not sure why it came across that way, unless Tyler was crashing out. Or because Reddit is…Reddit…lol"

The 26-year-old also alleged that the Reddit community had been "spreading misinformation about her" since she was 17. While advising people to "take everything with a grain of salt," Macaiyla wrote:

"I just want anyone who reads reddit to be mindful that these people have been spreading misinformation about me since I was 17 years old. 17. I’m not the greatest person, I’m definitely not an angel and I’m working on it. But I’m actually really tired of people on that f**k a** platform being able to construct lies about me 24-7 as someone’s girlfriend doing jack s**t. So please take everything with a grain of salt."

In other news, Tyler1 recently stated that he will not restart his World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore journey after dying in Molten Core while raiding with the OnlyFangs guild.

