Tyler1 says he is "not going again" after dying while raiding with OnlyFangs guild in Hardcore World of Warcraft

On February 7, 2025, Tyler "Tyler1" suggested that he would not be playing Hardcore World of Warcraft with OnlyFangs after his character died during a raid. The guild leader was very upset about the situation, saying he would not be "going again," and blamed his guild for his character's demise.

The OnlyFangs guild is one of the most popular World of Warcraft collectives online, thanks to popular content creators like Sodapoppin. While Sodapoppin graciously restarted the game after dying at a high level last year, Tyler1 seems to be taking his character's death much harder.

On February 7, 2025, Tyler1 led the OnlyFangs guild in a raid, but his party was decimated by Baron Geddon. Clips of his character's death have gone viral on social media, especially considering he is the guild master and lost a high-level character named Tonkatonk.

Later in the stream, the League of Legends star expressed his frustration with his guild members, stating that he was not "going again," which many have interpreted as him quitting Hardcore World of Warcraft and not restarting from scratch:

"That's crazy, yeah f**k this guild. Yeah, f**k this, I'm not going again. F**k these people, pu**ies!"

He also criticized World of Warcraft players in general:

"Yeah, f**k this people, I don't give a sh*t. Only a handful of them are good ones. These WOW players, they are all pu**ies. F**k yourselves, don't listen anyway, you guys yap, you guys only play WOW. F**k this."

While dying in Hardcore World of Warcraft is permanent, many players in the OnlyFangs guild have restarted with new characters in the past. Despite Tyler1's claim of not "going again," he can still choose to restart in the future.

Tyler1 explains why he doesn't want to play World of Warcraft with OnlyFangs guild again

In the same broadcast, Tyler1 explained his frustration, stating that most of the people on the raid with him ran away when he made a different call. The streamer noted how he had carefully chosen individuals to raid with by spending time with them beforehand. He expressed his disappointment after claiming that 30 out of the 39 people ran away, defying his orders as the war chief and raid leader:

"The one call that I actually make that I need 39 people to listen to, 30 people run away. And again, as I was telling my chat, I invited people I spent time with in dungeons for hours. Hours, with all of them in this list except like one healer, and they still all did it."

The content creator did commend some individuals but insinuated that he could not trust certain members of OnlyFangs due to their actions during the raid.

"So, if these f**king people that I spent my own personal hours with are perma running away like this, nobody except for like oppy was there beside me, mir. Then what's going to stop them from doing it again?"

It is unclear whether Tyler1 will return to playing Hardcore World of Warcraft or if his time with OnlyFangs has come to an end.

