What happened to Duke Dennis' Lamborghini Urus? Streamer reveals crashing his $400k car after losing control

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has crashed his Lamborghini Urus worth $400,000. On March 17, 2025, the content creator uploaded a 13-minute YouTube video titled, I CRASHED MY $400,000 LAMBORGHINI URUS. While talking about the situation, Duke Dennis revealed that he got into an accident after losing control of the vehicle.

He elaborated:

"I was scared, boy. I can't even cap about it. I ain't going to lie, I ain't going to cap, I'm pissed off. I feel the water come under my wheel, you know what I'm saying? And my back starts spinning. I'm trying to control of it and I'm goddamn, I'm doing this (The streamer shows steering the wheel aggressively) right here, and goddamn, boom! I spin all the way out."

The AMP (Any Means Possible)-affiliated personality then displayed the damage done to his Lamborghini, revealing that the front had been severely damaged.

Here's a screenshot from Duke Dennis' video:

Twitch streamer and AMP member shows the damage to his $400,000 following an accident (Image via DukeDennis/YouTube)

Fans on X had a lot to say about the incident involving Duke Dennis:

"car is replaceable, a life isn't, glad hes all good 🙏," X user @nedast31 wrote.

"Don’t try to over correct when you hydroplane you just gotta let that bih rock," X user @Reek400k commented.

"Duke be safe bro you see da weather bad n you still decide to dive. We just lost P2 we can’t lose you gang. Nothing is more important than yo life." X user @No1fwJay posted.

"Thank God Duke is alive and well without any injuries or hospitalization needed!" X user @SoboomOk tweeted.

"I can't thank god enough" - Duke Dennis says the car accident did not leave a "single scratch" on him

At the six-minute mark of the aforementioned video, Duke Dennis stated that he was unharmed following the car accident, adding that there was not a "single scratch" on his body.

Claiming that the incident could have been "way worse," the Twitch streamer said:

"On one hand, it's like the fact that I walked away from this s**t unharmed. Not a single scratch. And if you look at me and you look at the car, it don't even look like we was in the same, like, incident and s**t. So, on one end is, like, I walked away scott-free with no scratch on me, and that s**t's crazy to me because, like, it could have been way worse. So, like I said, I know, I understand it a lot, but I can't thank god enough. This s**t is crazy."

Timestamp - 06:18

This is not the first time Duke Dennis has had an unfortunate incident involving his car. In December 2024, the streamer made headlines when someone broke into his Lamborghini Urus and stole his backpack containing valuables.

