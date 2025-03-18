Crypto casino employee alleges Mizkif was "trying to close gambling deal" before anti-gambling protest on Twitch

An employee of a crypto casino has stated that Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" "tried to close a gambling deal" before the anti-gambling protest on the livestreaming platform. On March 16, 2025, X user @GamdomHowly, affiliated with Gamdon, a gambling, casino, and sportsbook platform, revealed DMs from Mizkif.

The screenshot shared by @GamdomHowly seemingly showed that the One True King (OTK) co-founder contacted him on June 15, 2022. The message read:

"yo. do you know a point of contact i can have for gamdom"

The supposed direct message that Gamdom employee shared via an X post, dated March 16, 2025 (Image via @GamdomHowly/X)

While claiming to "never share confidential conversations," @GamdomHowly alleged that Mizkif "didn't like the money" that Gamdon offered him.

According to @GamdomHowly, the situation prompted the Twitch streamer to become "super salty" and advocate for a ban on gambling-related content on the Amazon-owned platform. He wrote:

"I will NEVER share confidential convos, But right before the entire anti-gambling protest was happening, Mizkif was trying to close a gamba deal... He didn't like the money that was offered so he got super salty and started teaming up with other creators to aggressively call twitch to ban gamba. Once again, people will almost ALWAYS show up with fake values, especially if they are envious and feel like they are missing out! Influencers don’t just reach out to me see how Gamdom is doing…"

What did Mizkif say while pushing for a ban on gambling-related content on Twitch in 2022?

Twitch streamer ItsSliker made headlines in September 2022 after being accused of scamming viewers and content creators out of thousands of dollars because of his alleged gambling addiction.

The situation prompted Mizkif and Imane "Pokimane" to collaborate during a livestream, where they were pitched the idea of writing a joint statement urging Twitch to consider prohibiting gambling-related content on the platform.

The OTK member responded, saying:

"I would do it in a minute. I would do it in a minute!"

On September 19, 2022, Mizkif made the following post on X:

"like if @Twitch should ban gambling #TwitchStopGambling"

Furthermore, during a livestream, the content creator claimed Twitch did nothing when he called for a gambling ban at a meeting:

"Why is this a thing in 2022? Why did I call Twitch four months ago for a meeting when they wanted to have a meeting about this? You guys have done s**t. Just ban gambling. I don’t get it. Think about hundreds of people who are like Sliker but have no platform."

As of this writing, Mizkif has not responded to @GamdomHowly's revelation of their private conversation on X.

