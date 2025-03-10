"Complaining the whole time": Mizkif claims his podcast with Pokimane was not released because she was in a bad mood

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has disclosed why the podcast episode with Imane "Pokimane" was never released. On March 8, 2025, Mizkif hosted a Q&A livestream, during which a viewer inquired about what happened when he and Pokimane had to collaborate for a podcast episode.

The user wrote:

"What happened during the poki episode of the podcast?"

According to the co-founder of OTK (One True King), the podcast with Pokimane was not released because she was supposedly in a "bad mood" on the day of their collaboration:

"I'll tell you what happened in this podcast episode, and why me and Pokimane never released it. So, Pokimane came over to my house and was just in a bad mood. I mean, I'm just going to be real with you — she was in a bad mood. She was being very moody. She was being like, 'I don't really want to do this.' I'm like, 'Pokimane, we have to, it's my podcast.' She's like, 'I don't want to do it.' I'm like, 'Okay, well, it's my podcast, we have to do it.'"

Mizkif went on to say that the podcast episode consisted of the Moroccan-Canadian personality "complaining the whole time":

"Basically, the podcast episode consisted of Pokimane complaining the whole time that she didn't want to do the podcast episode. And I was like... the vibes were just not there. It wasn't really a big deal, no. I was kinda tempted to release it, but it was just like, 'All right, whatever, I'll just release it.' But she just did not seem like she wanted to do it, which is whatever. I didn't really care. That's why it is not released. That's why it will stay in the vault forever because I just didn't... didn't happen."

Timestamp - 02:27:43

Mizkif opens up about whether he is leaving OTK

Another question Mizkif addressed during his Twitch stream was about whether he intended to leave the streamer organization he co-founded in 2020. While wondering if there was a reason to part ways with OTK, Mizkif stated that he will not leave the collective.

He elaborated:

"Am I leaving OTK? No. I am not leaving OTK. It's... there is no real, like... what's to leave? You know? It's what I would say. We don't do anything. I feel like... you know, why would I leave? For what? Another org? There's no point. I think OTK is just more so a group of content creators nowadays, more so than it is anything else. It's not really an org."

Timestamp - 02:51:13

Mizkif made headlines on March 4, 2025, when he revealed that a stalker had followed him and Emily "Emiru" to their house while discussing a recent attack on her, Rachell "Valkyrae," and Brittany "Cinna."

