What did ItsSliker do? Twitch unbans controversial streamer after two years

On February 18, 2025, screenshots of live streamer ItsSliker, aka Slicker, being unbanned by Twitch started circulating on social media. For context, the highly controversial streamer was indefinitely suspended by the Amazon-owned streaming platform in February 2023. This means his "permanent ban" has been overturned after two years.

Ad

For those in the dark, ItsSliker made headlines in September 2022 after being accused of scamming his viewers and fellow streamers of approximately $300,000 to feed his gambling addiction. Twitch would go on to permanently ban his main channel within a few months. He has been streaming on Kick ever since. However, that might change now that his main Twitch channel has been unbanned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

ItsSliker was accused of knife stealing controversy days before Twitch unbanned him

ItsSliker's 2022 controversy was a pivotal moment for the website's rules on gambling, as there was a huge outcry after he admitted to having lost a significant amount of the money he got from his community in wagers. It was so impactful that last year, Adin Ross confronted Sliker and accused him of being the reason behind Twitch's restrictions on gambling websites.

Ad

Popular streamers Ludwig and xQc would later raise around $250,000 to pay back the victims who allegedly lost their money to the streamer. Meanwhile, days before Twitch unbanned ItsSliker, the streamer was mired in a controversy surrounding stolen CS knives.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 15, 2023, a post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit accusing ItsSliker of allegedly scamming viewers of their Counter-Strike knife skins garnered traction. The Kick streamer was accused of using funds from fans' skins to gamble. Moreover, he was also said to have not paid $100 to the winner of a PUBG challenge.

Now, he has been unbanned on Twitch after appealing the indefinite ban. His main channel on the platform has over 400K followers. The streamer has announced a February 21, 2025 Twitch stream in a post on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback