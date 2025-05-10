Danica Patrick reacts to American influencer Charlie Kirk being confronted by a college student

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share American influencer and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s reel. The 43-year-old shared the reel on her story and reacted to it with a caption after Kirk was confronted by a college student.
Charlie Kirk uploaded a reel on May 9, 2025, in which a college student was seen slandering the American influencer. Kirk and other TPUSA members often visit different colleges and universities and set up a booth to answer students' questions. This is part of the initiative started by TPUSA called the American Comeback Tour.
In the said reel, Kirk asks the guards to let the “purple-haired ji*adi” up on the stage. The college student took a rather strange dig at Kirk as she said:
“Wait, I just have one question for you. Why does your face look like that?” She repeated the question again, “Why does your face look like that?”
“Are you saying that to me,” responded Kirkwood
“Yeah, and what about it? Dude you're ugly as sh*t, you get no p*ssy, no b**bies and you f*cking look like that. Why does your face look like that. And the woman that was up here before, she was right in saying that your mom missed abortion day,” said the college student
The college student then left and supposedly celebrated as she danced her way out. Charlie Kirk responded with:
“They have no idea what they're doing when they come up to the mic like this”
As Danica Patrick shared the reel, she sarcastically slammed the college student who confronted Kirk with the caption:
“No mental health issues here at all. Ship shape!”
Danica Patrick's involvement in politics began at the 2023 America Fest organized by Turning Point USA. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver then went on to support Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential elections and even spoke on behalf of the US President.
Danica Patrick was also invited to the 2024 America Fest, where she was given the opportunity to get up on the stage as a speaker. She uploaded a post about it, detailing her journey from being a spectator in 2023 to becoming a speaker in 2024.
Danica Patrick’s reaction to Charlie Kirk's tweet amid the 2025 Tesla attack
Billionaire Elon Musk supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections and started working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this year. Tesla charging stations, dealerships, and vehicles were attacked as Musk started working with the US government.
Amid this, Charlie Kirk came out and tweeted:
“Only Trump could make liberals hate electric cars.”
Danica Patrick shared it on her Instagram story with a caption that read:
“😆😆😆While conservatives are racing ahead😉 Liberals are destroying their own Teslas🤷🏻♀️”
Donald Trump later suggested that attacks on Tesla dealerships would be categorized as domestic terrorism.
