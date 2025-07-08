“Tears my guts out” — Alex Jones breaks down after learning about new Epstein Files revelations by the Trump administration

Alex Jones recently voiced his disappointment at the Donald Trump administration as the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation made new revelations in the Epstein files. On July 7, 2025, the DOJ and FBI closed the Jeffrey Epstein case by releasing a two-page document.

The document stated that they found no "incriminating" client list and no "credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals, according to the BBC. The memo also clarified that the investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties".

Reacting to the memo in a post on X dated July 7, 2025, Alex Jones, fighting back tears, accused the Trump administration of being part of a "cover-up" in the case.

"You know, I just really need the Trump administration to succeed and to save this country, and they're doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out," Alex said.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy, died in a New York cell the following month while awaiting trial.

There have been several conspiracy theories surrounding his death, with one popular one suggesting that Epstein was murdered to protect the identities of those involved in his crimes, a theory also supported by Alex Jones.

The FBI and DOJ also released 11 hours of surveillance footage filmed outside Epstein's cell, which debunked the theory and concluded that Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019.

The Trump administration has faced heavy criticism from its supporters since President Donald Trump proclaimed during his campaign last year that he would release the Epstein files. However, since his return to office at the beginning of this year, no new revelations have been made until now.

Alex Jones explains why the Epstein Files haven't been released

Elsewhere in his video posted on X on July 7, 2025, Alex Jones claimed the reason the Epstein files were not released was because powerful intelligence agencies controlled Jeffrey Epstein's operations.

"The reason that you are seeing this deep-sixed is because the CIA, with the Mossad and MI6, was running Epstein, and it was an official U.S. government operation, multinational," Jones alleged.

He further questioned whether the Trump administration's Department of Justice was using the Epstein case to "control the deep state," or if they were so "overwhelmed" by it that they were "tapping out."

Referring to Elon Musk, who left his position after heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration for 129 days, Alex said:

"I think clearly this is what [Elon] Musk learned about a few months ago, and it looked like he aged 10 years overnight, looked completely freaked out. And then I think the conscience had to come out and say what he said. I mean, even people like Catturd, who is just the quintessential, will not question anything in the Trump administration, is completely freaked out now."

Holding back tears, Alex shared that he had been physically ill after hearing the latest discoveries regarding the Epstein Files.

"I just got to the office, I’m going to go throw up actually. And this only happens every few years when something really, really bad happens or something. I mean, I’m physically gonna puke, probably right now. My mouth is watering right now because I have integrity," he added.

In other news, critics of the Donald Trump administration highlighted the contradiction in the conclusions made by the DOJ, FBI, and Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the Epstein files.

In an interview with Fox News published in February, Bondi had claimed that the Epstein Files were "sitting on [her] desk."

