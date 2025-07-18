Did Andy Byron apologize to his wife following the Coldplay controversy? Viral statement debunked

A statement by Andy Byron has recently started trending on social media, where the Astronomer CEO allegedly apologized to his wife, Megan Kerrigan. The news arrived a few days after Byron was reportedly spotted with another woman during a performance of Coldplay at Boston on July 16, 2025, as per Page Six.

However, a report by WION News on Friday, July 18, confirmed that the statement is fake and Byron has not apologized to his wife. The outlet stated that the statement was initially posted on X by an individual, identified as Peter Enis, who has been working for CBS News. Notably, the page of Enis, alleged to be a parody account, has been suspended by the platform.

The fake statement, which was also shared by a page titled Proud Elephant on X, claimed that it was originally issued on July 17, 2025. It reads in part:

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader. This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build.”

Byron also requested privacy while he tries to resolve the issues that have emerged, and added:

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle.”

Meanwhile, Andy Byron has yet to share his response to the fake apology statement.

Former employees open up about Andy Byron after the Coldplay concert moment goes viral

Us Weekly stated that during Coldplay’s performance on July 16, 2025, a kiss cam was focusing on couples who attended their show, and it suddenly focused on Bryon, who allegedly appeared with another woman.

According to Page Six, Byron and the other woman tried to hide themselves from the camera when Martin was heard saying:

“Whoa, look at these two.”

Chris Martin jokingly replied by saying that the duo was possibly having an affair, or they were feeling shy to face everyone. As per First Post, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, has reportedly removed Byron from her name on social media.

While the viral moment is grabbing a lot of attention on social media and Andy Byron has not shared any response, Andy's former employees have opened up on his behavior in an article that was published by the outlet, Information, around seven years ago in 2018.

Andy Byron was working as the chief revenue officer for Cybereason at the time, and he reportedly used to put a lot of pressure on his employees. Apart from that, the management was also facing issues under Andy, leading many people to resign. One of the employees recalled the experience by saying:

“We started off in the right direction and were very successful, but [with] the pressure to grow employees and revenue, it was never enough to just say we were a fast-growing company. We had to be the fastest-growing.”

One of the former employees claimed in the Information report that no one could challenge Byron in any manner. In addition, another former employee alleged at the time that people were starting to hate Cybereason.

Andy Byron also responded to the allegations while speaking to the Information, dismissing the claims of bad behavior. However, he said that Cybereason was supposed to witness more growth, leading to some decisions that left the employees disappointed.

Andy Byron is serving as the CEO of Astronomer for around two years, and he was previously the president of Lacework. He has been active in the tech industry for almost 20 years and completed his graduation at the Rhode Island-based Providence College.

