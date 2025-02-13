 Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos says "they murdered Michael Jackson after he started talking about Jews"

On February 13, 2025, Kanye West's ex-chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos took to X to post a video of himself claiming that Michael Jackson was murdered. In the video, Milo expressed his perspective stating:

"They murdered Michael Jackson after he started talking about Jews."

Ye's former chief of staff added that he wasn't going to discuss the particulars like the right and wrong of it. Without specifying who is the "they" he's referring to, Milo continued on his allegations mentioning that Michael Jackson's phone recording complaining about Jews in an unpleasant language was released.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Milo said that Michael Jackson had a "similar problem with Jews" that Kanye West has with the mentioned community or other black artists have with them. Milo was seemingly referring to the antisemitic rant that the rapper posted on X recently.

In one of the tweets from his antisemitic rant on X, Ye mentioned that he loves when Jewish people come to him and say they can't work with him. In another tweet, he stated:

"I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments"

Additionally, the rapper called himself a Nazi and claimed that he loved Hitler.

Kanye West's former employee sues the rapper claiming he tormented her for being Jewish: Details explored

According to a report by CBC dated February 12, 2025, Kanye West's former employee has sued the rapper in LA Superior Court. The employee listed as "Jane Doe" filed a complaint against the rapper and his company Yeezy for harassment, discrimination, and retaliation on account of her Jewish religion and sex.

Ye's former employee also attached text messages from the rapper to his employees stating "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler" and "I Am A Nazi". Additionally, Jane Doe mentioned a series of incidents between January and June 2024, wherein she claims that the rapper fired her after sending her a text reading "Hail Hitler".

In a written statement to CBC News, Jane Doe's attorney, Carney Shegerian, of LA-based Shegerian & Associates mentioned that people needed to stop excusing Kanye West's behavior. Carey said:

"As a father, husband and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client."

The attorney added:

"His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives,"

The recent rants on X and the lawsuit against Ye are not the first instances of the rapper displaying antisemitic behavior. It was due to tweets like wanting to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" that led to Kanye West being restricted on X in 2022. At the time his tweets led to Adidas terminating its contract with the rapper.

In the above-mentioned X video, Ye's ex-chief of staff stated that said that Michael Jackson was suddenly unreachable after he made comments about Jews, and "they" leaked a voicemail to scare MJ into shutting up. Milo added that when the late singer didn't stop making the reported comments, "suddenly he was dead".

Michael Jackson died of acute propofol intoxication at the age of 50, on July 25, 2009. His personal physician Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011. Murray was convicted for giving Jackson an overdose of a powerful anesthetic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback