Did J. Cole download QUITTR to combat p*rn addiction? Viral parody post debunked

A post by Daily Noud claiming that J. Cole is addicted to p*rn has been going viral on the internet. The post, made on June 20, has gained a significant number of views and reactions. It has already amassed more than 86K views and over 2.8K likes. However, it is important to clarify that the post by Daily Noud is fake and originated from a parody account. The caption of the tweet read:

"JUST IN: J. Cole has downloaded QUITTR to combat his raging p*rn addiction‼️🙏"

The post suggested that J. Cole was battling p*rn addiction and had downloaded QUITTR to deal with the situation. For those unversed, QUITTR is an application designed to support p*rn recovery.

The account's bio clearly stated that it uploaded fake, parody news related to hip-hop. It read:

"#1 Source For PARODY HipHop News... These are fake stories."

The bio also clarified that Daily Noud was not affiliated with Daily Loud, a platform for trending hip-hop news. Therefore, the rumor should be considered debunked. There had been no evidence or credible reporting indicating that Cole was facing a p*rn addiction.

No major media outlets had covered the claim as well. This wasn't the first time Daily Noud posted fake content. They have previously shared similar parody posts about celebrities like Travis Scott, Pusha T, and Diddy.

J. Cole has previously talked about the dangers of addiction in his 2018 album KOD

While the latest rumor about J. Cole suggested that he was battling with p*rn addiction, the rapper has previously spoken about addiction in general through his music. As reported by Daily Titan, Cole addressed the dangers of addiction in his album KOD, highlighting how young people are often lured into it during life crises.

The rapper reportedly touched upon different types of addiction throughout the album, including those related to fame, greed, narcotics, and substances. For example, Photograph dealt with social media addiction, while ATM and Motiv8 focused on addiction to money.

It is unclear if the lyrics of the tracks were in any way related to Cole's personal experiences. One of the lines in Photograph read:

"Love today’s gone digital, and it's messing with my health."

According to Daily Titan, the rapper was reflecting on the overusage of social media and the internet and how it can negatively affect one's health.

KOD was the rapper's fifth studio album, released in April 2018. The album's singles KOD and ATM debuted in the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. J. Cole even organized the KOD Tour to promote this studio album.

As of now, the rapper has not responded or made any statements addressing the rumors of p*rn addiction, though the viral post has already been debunked as false.

