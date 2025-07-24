"Waiting for Jesus Christ himself to be subpoenaed"- Zack Peter reacts after Amber Heard's attorney backs Blake Lively's "attack" on content creators

Amber Heard’s former attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, has publicly supported Blake Lively’s latest legal move in her ongoing battle against Justin Baldoni. Following the news, podcaster Zack Peter has reacted to it. In a video shared on X on July 23, 2025, Peter remarked:&quot;At this point, Blake Lively's out here passing out subpoenas like it's a pizza party on a Friday at school…she's just like..Oprah. She's like ‘You get a subpoena. You get a subpoena.. I’m just waiting for Jesus Christ himself to be subpoenaed by Blake Lively. But we have Elaine here, and she’s commending Blake.&quot;For context, in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, the judge overseeing the case granted her permission to pursue discovery aimed at uncovering any alleged involvement by Baldoni’s team in coordinating with prominent anti-Blake content creators as part of the supposed smear campaign.Following the judge's order, Lively's legal team issued subpoenas to several content creators via Google, YouTube, and X. According to the Daily Mail, notable names like Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, and Candace Owens were among those subpoenaed. Additionally, several smaller creators who had discussed details of the case on their channels were also targetted by Lively's legal team.In the aforementioned video, Peter referenced a Variety article published on July 22, 2025, which analysed this latest legal tactic by Lively. The article was a discussion on whether the Gossip Girl alum’s strategy was a “smart move” or if it was “blowing up in her face,” as some headlines had suggested.Peter further noted that, according to the report, Lively’s legal skirmish with Baldoni also drew comparisons to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial from 2022. During that trial, Heard had also faced widespread public criticism. Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s former attorney, claimed that much of the online backlash against Heard had been strategically planted by Depp’s team.The Variety article included a statement from Bredehoft, who commended Blake Lively’s legal team for pursuing action against content creators.&quot;They [Content Creators] basically annihilated Amber Heard. I think it’s great that Blake Lively’s legal team is trying to get in front of it. How else do you fight this?&quot; Bredehoft said.Reacting to her statement, Peter questioned the attorney’s logic. Picking up on the last line—“How else do you fight this?”—he responded:&quot;I don’t know. By not making false allegations, Elaine. That seems like a good idea.&quot;What else did Zack Peter say about Amber Heard's attorney supporting Blake Lively's latest legal move?From L to R: Blake Lively and Amber Heard (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned video, Zack Peter further weighed in on Amber Heard’s former attorney, “speaking out and commending Blake Lively’s legal team for going after content creators.”He explained that although Elaine Bredehoft had made a public statement in support of Lively, he wasn’t sure if &quot;this&quot; was the &quot;glowing endorsement&quot; that Blake Lively’s team was hoping for.Bredehoft had represented Heard in the Virginia trial but stepped down following the verdict after Heard lost the case. Heard then hired a new legal team for her appeal. Referring to Bredehoft’s involvement in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, Peter called her the one who &quot;fumbled the ball and lost the defamation case for Amber Heard.&quot;Peter then mentioned that Lively already had &quot;Amber Heard’s endorsement.&quot; This was said in reference to a statement made by Heard on December 23, 2024. Heard's statement was in response to the complaint Blake Lively filed against her, It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. In an exclusive statement shared with NBC News, Heard said:&quot;Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.&quot;The podcaster further noted that after Amber Heard, it was now Heard’s attorney who was “clapping and giving Blake flowers” for this “brilliant move” to subpoena online critics via Google, YouTube, and X and to “fight back… mean comments.”&quot;I don’t think that this may be a real winning strategy for Blake Lively,&quot; Peter remarked.The podcaster then questioned the rationale behind the subpoenas and noted that he was still trying to understand what Lively found so “smart” about this tactic. He further criticized the move as a misguided effort to silence public discourse.According to him, Lively was either using subpoenas to “seemingly intimidate creators to stop talking about her or acting out of “ego and the delusion&quot;, trying to prove that the people who didn't like her were &quot;fake&quot;.At present, It Ends With Us star Blake Lively is embroiled in an escalating legal skirmish with her co-star Justin Baldoni. The dispute began when Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni and further alleged that the actor and director had orchestrated a smear campaign against her for coming forward.Currently, Lively’s legal team is pursuing content creators for alleged involvement in Baldoni’s smear campaign against the actress. Additionally, Lively is scheduled to be deposed on July 31, 2025. The trial date is scheduled for March 9, 2026.On the other hand, following her highly publicized trial against former partner Johnny Depp, Amber Heard lives in Madrid, Spain. Recently, she gave birth to twins in May 2025.