"They LOST": Kjersti Flaa claims this was the "only reason" Blake Lively dropped subpoena against content creators in "bombshell" legal twist

Kjersti Flaa recently revealed the major reason, according to her, why Blake Lively's legal team dropped the subpoenas sent to content creators.&quot;Big bombshell, you guys. This is crazy,&quot; Flaa exclaimed.For those unfamiliar, on July 11, Flaa took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she had received a notice from Google regarding the legal conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.The notice stated that Google had received a subpoena for information related to her Google account in connection with the ongoing legal conflict. Similar notices were sent to 16 other YouTubers and X users, including Andy Signore, Kassidy O'Connell.The subpoena sought personal details, such as &quot;names, emails, IP addresses, physical addresses and bank account and credit card numbers,&quot; per Variety.However, on the July 27 episode of Flaawsome Talk, Flaa shared that she had received an email from her attorney informing her that her subpoena had been withdrawn.&quot;They LOST !! Blake’s Team RUNNING for Cover !!&quot; Flaa captioned the YouTube video.She claimed that at first she thought the subpoenas had been withdrawn because of her ethnicity; Flaa is Norwegian. She assumed they needed to follow certain legal protocols when serving her with the subpoena, which they hadn't done properly.However, after speaking with &quot;Astrology with Janessa&quot; (real name, Janessa Quinn), another YouTuber who had also been subpoenaed, Flaa learned that Janessa had received the same email. She further revealed that some of the other content creators had already filed motions to quash the subpoena.The singer-songwriter speculated that Blake Lively's attorneys must have been caught off guard by their actions, leading them to withdraw the subpoenas.&quot;They [Blake Lively's attorneys] started reading these 64 pages of motions to quash from content creators, and they were like, 'Oh, that wasn't the plan. They weren't supposed to really fight back at us.' I think that's the only reason I can come up with why they did this, because they thought that we wouldn't fight back,&quot; Flaa stated.The Norwegian journalist added that the Another Simple Favor actress's attorney may have also realized that they lacked the legal grounds to request personal information. The subpoena sought the content creators' &quot;bank information, credit card information, private home addresses, and backup email addresses.&quot;&quot;They were like, 'Oh, this might have been a huge mistake. Huge is underestimated,&quot; Flaa said.&quot;Looks really, really, really bad&quot; — Kjersti Flaa on the reason why Blake Lively withdrew their subpoenas View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her commentary video, Kjersti Flaa revealed that, on the morning of July 28, Blake Lively's team sent a letter to the Judge. In the letter, they declared the withdrawal of the subpoenas from all content creators who had filed a motion to quash them.However, she added that these creators were not provided with a reason for the withdrawal. This suggested that the actress's team had no legitimate grounds to issue the subpoena in the first place.&quot;So the fact that they did subpoena everyone to begin with looks really really really bad right now,&quot; Flaa added.Furthermore, the journalist shared that she received the news of the subpoena withdrawal over the weekend, claiming it showed the &quot;panic&quot; within Blake Lively's team.Kjersti Flaa's full commentary is available on her self-titled YouTube channel.Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court in March 2026.