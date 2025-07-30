Blake Lively delays deposition again—Kjersti Flaa accuses her of doing it "on purpose" as she allegedly has "no evidence"

Norwegian junket reporter and commentator Kjersti Flaa recently called out Blake Lively for delaying her deposition in the It Ends With Us legal drama. According to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old American actress has withdrawn subpoenas that her legal team issued to three content creators. The subpoenas were in relation to the coverage of her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the media personality took to her YouTube show, The Flaawsome Talk, and discussed the Daily Mail’s report about how Blake Lively has resorted to dropping her investigations against the content creators. The reporter also noted that A Simple Favor actress has delayed her deposition again after it was supposed to happen on July 31, 2025.Calling out Blake Lively for this move, Kjersti Flaa said, “She has pushed it again without any reason. And of course, there's no scheduling conflict here. It's just that she is delaying this on purpose because she doesn't really have her narrative nailed down yet. She's trying to figure out how to answer questions from Bryan Freedman, and she has absolutely no evidence, as you know, and that's why she keeps delaying it.”Notably, on Monday, July 28, 2025, the US Weekly reported that it had obtained court documents on July 26, 2025. The documents confirmed that Blake Lively had informed the court of her decision to withdraw subpoenas days after the YouTube content creators asked the court for help.Meanwhile, the letter to the judge reportedly reads, “Based on the Third-Parties’ representations made in meet and confers, public statements, and/or information provided in their moving papers, there is no further information required from the Subpoenas as to these specific Third-Parties at this time.”As per the news outlet, Blake Lively’s team had withdrawn the subpoenas sent to creators McKenzie Folks, Kassidy O'Connell, and Lauren Neidigh. The now-withdrawn subpoenas were reportedly first sent to Google and X, demanding personal data, including credit card and bank account details, from these creators.Kjersti Flaa claims content creators have “nothing to do” with Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin BaldoniIn her YouTube video, Kjersti Flaa also took a jab at Judge Lewis J. Liman, who has been overseeing Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.Flaa, in her video, noted that Lively has been issuing subpoenas, unmasking the critics, and then withdrawing the subpoenas. She said, “The judge does not think that the content creators who are not even third parties, although that they are referring to us as third party, we are just nonparties in this case. We have nothing to do with it. And he thinks that this kind of harassments from Blake Lively's lawyers against innocent people who have nothing to do with this is totally fine. So that means that they can keep doing this.”Meanwhile, as per reports, Lively’s lawyers have also sent subpoenas to creators, including Perez Hilton and Candace Owens. And as her deposition has been delayed, she will no longer be questioned by Justin Baldoni's attorneys on July 31, 2025. Notably, the legal battle is scheduled for a trial on March 9, 2026.